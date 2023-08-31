Another Thursday in paradise.

Few things capture attention — or clicks — as much as crime.

It’s driven by prurient interest, of course. A macabre fascination with the darker impulses of human nature.

How else to explain the deep interest in true-crime podcasts, record-breaking runs of Law & Order on the boob tube and yeah, the screen-time engagement analytics which measure the depth of public interest?

In most cases, the attention is fleeting. Many observers, who’re cocooned by the notion that it could never happen to them, move quickly on to the next thing.

But not always.

Two unrelated incidents — a killing in the Adams Farm development in Guilford County and the abduction/attempted rape of a jogger in broad daylight on a popular trail in downtown Winston-Salem — changed the narrative.

Why?

Because both were the rarest of the rare. They were seemingly random acts and involved strangers. The stuff of nightmares.

In Guilford County, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested Maliq Marshall-Hardy. 28, Wednesday and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 70-year-old woman named Gwendolyn Davis Flood.

Flood and her 28-year-old niece were attacked last Thursday morning. Authorities said that someone broke into Flood’s house on Wellsley Drive West and tried to steal Flood’s vehicle.

Flood died after being run over and her niece was stabbed more than once.

Chillingly, investigators said they had no reason to think that the killer knew Flood or had any other encounter with her before the break-in.

Marshall-Hardy was arrested in Iredell County. He was also charged with attempted murder, felony breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Meanwhile, in Winston-Salem, 19-year-old Dylan Cody Smyers was charged Friday with second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery, a misdemeanor, in connection with the abduction Aug. 23 of a woman out for a run near Old Salem.

Police said the victim was running that afternoon through downtown when an assailant pulled her off a sidewalk along Salem Avenue where it passes under a bridge.

She screamed for help and fought back, police said, which caused the man to let her go. She was not injured.

A sharp disagreement over the bond set for Smyers is scheduled to resume this morning. It was originally set at $100,000,but District Judge Carrie Vickery lowered that amount to $35,000.

Outraged prosecutors, at the urging of police, upgraded the charges to first-degree kidnapping with a new bond set at $250,000. District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Wednesday he’ll ask that to be raised to $1 million.

Again, the incidents are not related.

But the nature of both — random, violent crimes — are a cause for fear and concern.

Home invasions and abductions involving strangers are rare. Most killings, cops and statistics will tell you, are committed either over relationships — jealousy over a woman — or money. Dope slinging and gang wars.

An old cop in another city, with the cynical air of someone who’d seen too much for too long, sadly called those incidents “misdemeanor murders.”

It’s what allows many observers to lap up news about violent crime with a shrug and a vague, smug sense that a victim contributed to the situation.

That could never happen to me. Not in my neighborhood.

But seemingly random acts change dynamics and perceptions. They cause fear to spike and demands for action.

And before long, they attract the attention of the political class. It’ll be fleeting and without much substance, yammering for the sake of attracting votes.

And that, too, is a tragedy.

Shimmy in the stacks

LEWISVILLE — It’s no secret that the Internet has forced public libraries to change the way they do business.

The old days of the Dewey decimal system and school-marmish librarians insisting on silence have long since passed. Patrons have become customers, and as such, require new hooks and sales pitches.

Need an example?

The Lewisville branch of the Forsyth County Public Library has scheduled … wait for it … belly dancing lessons for the first Fridays of the month.

In case you’re not looking at a calendar, that would be tomorrow.

Interested parties are invited to come to the library at 11 a.m. wearing comfortable shoes and non-restrictive clothing.

“Learn the basic moves of this beautiful dance as we bring people of all ages together to promote health, happiness and community,” promotional material reads.

Welp.

Clearly, this isn’t Mee-Maw’s public library.