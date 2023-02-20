Happy Monday. 80 degrees? This week? One word …. Sunscreen.

As an old boss used to say before calling brief face-to-face meetings - he’s retired, so “former” is probably the better word than “old” - Two Things.

By that, he meant that he wanted to keep things quick but not necessarily limited to the two things.

Jim was also fond of deadlines - and by “fond” we mean wanted them adhered to rather than merely treated as suggestions or speed bumps - so before the all-hell-breaking-loose chaos of various election nights kicked off, he’d blow an old train whistle.

I always took that to mean he wanted the trains to move on time; others harbor different origin theories. Either way, in a nod to 21st Century technology, the train whistle lives on during election nights - only as an attachment to an e-mail.

What’s with the nostalgia?

Before anyone wonders whether a doctor delivered bad news or if the weekend was spent at a wedding - both known to foster look-backs - neither of those things happened.

There was, however, a sudden (and over-way-too-fast) visit to a semi-grown child who relocated to the nation’s capital. That made for a very late return, and the level of the Monday morning scramble-o-meter an 11 on a 10-point scale.

So three months in, today seemed as good a time as any to revisit what we’re attempting to accomplish with this morning space we’ve christened … Two Things.

(And you thought there wasn’t going to be a point. Hah.)

Two Things, then, will serve as a morning round-up. I will include a quick story similar to those published in print as traditional columns for the past 20 years, either a first draft of a longer standalone issue or a quick one-off crafted for that particular day.

Beneath that will be two separate, shorter items that might be related to weather, the machinations of government, road closures and/or construction, the justice system or public education among other topics.

Two Things, in other words.

No matter the subject or presentation, the content will always be Local. No computer-generated pablum, listicles or click-bait gimmicks. Like fiber or broccoli, it’ll be good for the (mental) diet.

And since it’s 2023, Two Things might include photo galleries, videos and links to related (or previous) stories.

Who says I can’t learn?

Now, Two Things for your Monday.

Meet-and-greets for the new guy

GREENSBORO - Chief John Thompson, in charge of the Greensboro Police Department since December, is scheduled to host tonight the first of several meet-and-greet community forums.

If the theme sounds familiar, that’s because it’s right out of the New Chief Playbook. Get sworn in, host some getting-to–know you meetings, reiterate commitments to “transparency” that will last until roughly the first questionable police–citizen interaction and then, most likely, back to the business of trying to enforce laws in a medium-sized American city with a hollowed-out and woefully understaffed department.

None of that is to say making the effort isn’t worthwhile.

To the contrary, uniformed officers and the citizenry they’re sworn to protect should be on a first-name basis so if and when something goes sideways, there’s some familiarity and trust.

Interestingly, Thompson has instituted the use of 21st Century communication technology in the form of online surveys to determine and perhaps rank community concerns. At the top of the list in Greensboro so far is … traffic.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Barber Park Events Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive. The meetings will continue in different locations through March 9.

Be patient, drive safely

WINSTON-SALEM - A series of street closures this week in Camel City may not apply to you, but it never hurts to be aware of them.

Just in case.

Both lanes of Spruce Street - a very handy cut-through downtown - at the Second Street intersection will be closed today through Friday so that the city Department of Transportation can relocate a traffic signal.

That’s part of the effort to open some downtown streets to two-way traffic which should make navigating the rabbit warren that much easier.

Three other sections of roads - Spruce between Fifth and Sixth streets; Broad Street between Acadia A Avenue and Sprague Street, and Waughtown Street between Cole Road and Weavil Street - will also be closed at various times this week to accommodate ongoing sewer work.

Plan ahead and drive safely.