Resplendent Thursday today. Don't let it slip by.

Initially it was the name more than anything else that leaped off the page.

Rudolph Valentino Boone Sr.

A man apparently named after the first sex symbol in the silent film era and an early Hollywood icon, had passed away. It was impossible to look away from the brief account of his life in his obituary.

And when I finished, it became clear that he made an outsized impact in the community in leading a very interesting life.

Born in 1927, Rudolph Valentino Boone was one of 12 children raised by Lizzie Miller Boone and Anderson Boone in Norfolk, Va.

Like many men his age, Boone served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and received the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan).

And as a soldier, Boone integrated the 392nd Army Band at Fort Lee, Va. before being honorably discharged in 1947.

But that was just the beginning.

After graduating from what’s now known as North Carolina A&T State University and later earning a master’s from the Vandercook College of Music in Chicago, Boone took a job in 1955 as a band director in the Winston-Salem school system.

And that’s where he began to make his mark in the community.

Boone worked in 27 different schools, his obituary reads, but one stood out above all. He served as the band director at Carver High School for more than 30 years and organized a jazz ensemble in the school.

His devotion led to the band room being named in his honor.

There’s no telling how many young people Boone gifted with a love — or at least an appreciation for — music, specifically jazz, a true American genre.

“I am so deeply sorry to learn about the passing of Mr. Boone,” wrote former student Beverly Blackwell in an online book of remembrances. “I had him for many years as a band teacher and always had the highest respect for his talent as well as his ability to teach with understanding, concern and love. Mr. Boone knew his craft and when his students performed, we always gave it our best because we wanted to make him proud.”

When he wasn’t teaching music, Boone performed. He led a big band called “Rudolph Valentino and the Birdland Stars and performed throughout the state.

Boone was married to Sarah Elizabeth (Jenkins) Boone, who died in 2022, for 72 years. The couple had two children, two grandchildren, one step-grandchild and three great-grandchildren.

He also was active in local politics, serving as a precinct chairman during elections for several years and was a life member of the NAACP.

“​​​​Mr. Boone really set a fine example of who and what a real responsible man is supposed to be without compromise,” wrote Dennis Reid, another former student.

Ordinary people who live extraordinary lives make up the fabric of the community.

Rudolph Valentino Boone Sr. certainly left a lasting legacy.

Drive-by shooters go to prison

WINSTON-SALEM — Bullet holes do not belong in apartment walls. Certainly not in proximity to kids’ bicycles and toys.

And yet on the morning of July 7, 2019 that’s what residents of the Cole Village Apartments saw.

The day before, a 5-year-old boy named Alberto Rios-Navarette was killed by a stray bullet in his family’s apartment. He was struck in the head while watching TV, his 3-year-old sister nearby.

Gunfire — and gang activity — sadly had become an accepted part of life in the neighborhood.

Some residents were cowed that day by fear; others, not so much.

A young woman named Beatriz said as much by body language and in words. As her young son played with a toy car nearby, she said she was more concerned about speeding cars than stray bullets.

“I mean, I’ve heard gunshots before. Just not in the apartments so close,” she told me.

Let that sink in.

The three young men responsible for that abomination — Santiago Rodriquez Marcial, Enedino Vicente Morales and Rudy Gomez-Medina — were sentenced Wednesday to 13-16 years in prison.

They pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm from within an enclosure — legalese for a drive-by shooting committed from a car.

At the time, investigators said the shooters had been firing indiscriminately at a rival gangster. Neighbors at the Cole Village Apartments said they’d heard it was part of an initiation and reported that one of the shooters was wearing a mask emblazoned with an American flag.

Sully comes to Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Perhaps you remember that raw, gray day in January 2009 when, against all odds, the pilot of US Airways Flight 1549 managed to land the stricken jet he was flying safely in the Hudson River, saving all 155 people on board.

Or maybe you waited until the movie came out.

Either way, the man at the center of the day’s heroism — Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger — is scheduled tonight to speak at the Steven Tanger Center in a talk called “208 Seconds: A Lifetime of Lessons.”

The plane recall had both of its engines disabled by bird strikes, and its crew — Sullenberger and First Officer Jeff Skiles — calmly set it down in an emergency water landing.

It was exactly the sort of maneuver that flight attendants try to prepare you for by demonstrating how to inflate seat cushion life preservers.

The move was quickly hailed as the “Miracle on the Hudson,” and six years later, Tom Hanks played the lead role in “Sully.”

Now locals have the opportunity to hear the story from the source as part of Guilford College’s Bryan Series.

A handful of tickets were still available this morning. But be warned: they’re not cheap. Seats were starting at $70.