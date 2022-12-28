Two Things: Remembering a kind soul

Happy Hump Day,

To a lot of the Triad, Bishop McGuinness is that tiny Catholic high school in Kernersville that won a lot of girls’ state basketball titles.

(The precise number is nine, won consecutively between 2006 and 2014. We know this because six state championship rings are stashed at the house.)

To families from Burlington, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Bermuda Run and a lot of places in between who sent kids there, Bishop is a tight-knit community where boys and girls could get a top-notch Catholic education.

And for our money, no one personified the values of the school more than Sister Anne Thomas Taylor, a longtime administrator at Bishop who died Monday.

“She left this world in the way she lived it - with dignity and grace,” reads a statement posted to social media by the Bishop alumni association. “She was surrounded by her loving family.

“Our hearts are broken that we lost such a fun and loving soul, who suffered with a smile and an occasional word or two.”

In keeping with the Two Things theme, we offer two stories about Sister Anne that we hope offer some insight.

The first, perhaps from 2011 or ‘12: a kid who rarely, if ever, set a foot wrong was having an emotional morning during her parents’ divorce. Exasperated, she simply left campus in the middle of the day - a serious no-no.

When the kid composed herself, she returned to school to face certain wrath from the no-nonsense Sister Anne. But instead of a tongue lashing or detentions, she received from Sister a hug and an admonition: “Sometimes Mondays are just (crappy).”

The second, maybe in ‘13 or ‘14, came at a Bishop basketball game against one of the Stokes County compass point schools - West or maybe North.

The lights flickered momentarily and caused alarms to ring and flash bright lights in the gym. Kids being kids, students took it as a sign to go bonkers by yelling and screaming.

Sister Anne, in her role as disciplinarian, grabbed a mic from the scorer’s table and quickly restored order. “Sit down and shut up,” she thundered.

The entire Bishop student section sat down immediately. More than a few parents did, too.

While filing out of the gym later, one parent from Stokes County marveled to a Bishop dad over the respect Sister Anne commanded.

“Where can we get one of those?”

The answer, as true now as then, is that you can’t. There was only one Sister Anne Taylor.

Now, Two (other) things.

Winston's time to shine

If Tim Clodfelter, a former Journal cellmate and current radio show host on WTOB, is correct - no doubt he is; Tim knows TV - then appointment viewing is on tap this evening.

The television show “Pawn Stars Do America” is scheduled to air at 8 pm on the History Channel an episode that was filmed in little old Winston-Salem.

Tim writes:

“Wednesday night’s finale of “Pawn Stars Do America” includes a wide assortment of items, some of which Harrison and his crew — son Corey Harrison and staff member Austin “Chumlee” Russell – bought and some of which they admired but took a pass on.

“People were bringing tons of stuff,” Harrison said, “and we bought hundreds of things there.... There was no way we could get it all on the television, though.”

The eight-episode miniseries is a spinoff of the original “Pawn Stars,” which debuted in 2009 and has proven to be a hit. While the original focuses on Rick and his family and staff at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, each episode of “Pawn Stars Do America” is set in a different city.”

Overnight traffic woes

Bad weather and rotten drivers wreaked havoc overnight on Triad roads.

In Greensboro, a hit-and-run driver bashed into a utility pole in the wee hours, knocking it down and causing a section of busy West Friendly Avenue between Radiance Drive and Westover Terrace.

Breakfast people will know that area of town as Tex & Shirley’s, a great place to go the morning after, serves as a landmark and anchor tenant.

Police closed West Friendly there for a few hours so crews could fix the damage.

In Winston-Salem, per the city’s finest, the eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of Silas Creek Parkway - that’s between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue - were closed due to a water main break.

Freezing temperatures mean that flowing water turns into ice. It’s science.

Here’s hoping your commute, wherever it may be, didn’t go anywhere near either spot.