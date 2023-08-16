Good looking Wednesday ahead. Carpe diem.

Harried parents and beleaguered school officials don’t really have good options to deal with a shortage of bus drivers.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, you might have heard, is 58 drivers short of what the system needs to get some 17,000 bus riders to school in some semblance of on time.

That means the annual plea for patience, delays that will likely be much longer than the best case scenarios presented and horror stories about children being stuck roasting on rolling ovens for hours.

“If everyone knows what to expect, that is half the battle,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said Tuesday in an attempt to cushion the blow. “I think when people don’t know that (buses) are going to be late, that causes a lot of frustration. I know it’s frustrating to be waiting for your child, but as long as you know where they are and that they’re safe, I think that helps a little bit.”

Hmm. Maybe.

More likely, it means that more parents (and grandparents) will be driving the kiddies to - and from - school. And that in turn means twice daily traffic jams as conga lines of idling cars clog up roads.

And quite possibly, it’ll mean a stepped-up whisper campaign to dredge up a really bad idea: paying high-school kids to drive school buses just like they did until the late ‘80s.

“It was 40 years ago, but it wasn’t too bad,” said Scott Webb, who drove a bus for a year while at Freedom High School in Morganton. “The students were actually pretty well-behaved. I never had any kind of incident.”

Of course, he was speaking of his own experience driving a bus that had neither power steering nor an automatic transmission.

Yup, Webb had to be proficient with a clutch, which in all likelihood would rule out 99.87 percent of high-school drivers. Most adults, too, for that matter.

Webb, like anyone else who’s survived near misses caused by distracted drivers, figures there are just too many distractions (and temptations) to go back in time.

“It really wasn’t that bad,” said Webb, again referring to his experience. “There were no cell phones and so everything didn’t have to be filmed for social media.”

Still, no matter how desperate school officials get, teen-aged bus drivers are a non-starter. The U.S. Department of Labor effectively ended the practice in 1988 with stepped up enforcement of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

That doesn’t mean those who drove buses as teen-agers - or those who survived - won’t look back with a sense of nostalgia.

“I drove 30-plus high school classmates to and from (Reynolds High School) from Sherwood Forest/Country Club area,” wrote Frank Clayton III, the retired circulation manager here at the Journal in a social media response to a query about the practice. “Best job ever.

“Also drove band, cheerleaders and football teams to game (on) Friday nights. No air conditioning and no thrill electronics. No cameras and no communication devices.”

No phones? No selfies? No Tik Tok influencers making duck faces?

Some things really were better in the good-old days.

General Assembly heads back to work

RALEIGH - Play time is almost up for the General Assembly.

At long last, the state House and Senate are scheduled to reconvene today to conduct the actual business of the state.

Honorables whose vacation schedules added up to delays in passing a $30 billion state budget, implementing at long last an overdue expansion of Medicaid and potential veto override votes on sticky social issues return with a long to-do list.

Some observers thought - incorrectly - that the Legislature might lurch into action the first week of August. But the math didn’t add up for Republicans who control both chambers with veto-proof majorities.

Three-fifths of those in attendance must vote to override. And in either chamber, if a single GOP legislator happened to be aboard, say, a cruise ship, attempted vetoes of the so-called Parents Bill of Rights in education, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act which would ban transgender athletes from competition and Gender Transition/Minors bills might not succeed.

“The Senate has some attendance issues in August,” said Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, earlier this month. “We had our own attendance issues in the past couple of weeks.”

Never mind the fact that the budget should have been approved by July 1 or the idea that a six-week delay has slow-rolled Medicaid expansion for more than 600,000 un or underinsured North Carolinians approved earlier this year.

Oh, and pay raises for teachers have been kicked down the road and hamstrung local school boards trying to set their own pay scales and budgets.

Let the teachers eat cake and the poor can use Band-Aids.