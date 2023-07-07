Solid Friday. Might need a schmutz towel to deal with the sweat.

Work-related texts (and calls) come at all hours regardless of the day of the week. They’re just part of the gig.

So it was Sunday with a string of texts inquiring about a naked woman standing outside the Winston-Salem Public Safety Center.

Naked woman dancing outside police station on Cherry Street …

Maybe some sort of protest?

A judge had allowed the state’s new, restrictive abortion law to take effect only the previous day so it didn’t seem far-fetched. Stranger things happen in the city most days.

As it turns out, it was not a performative act of protest. Some poor soul had experienced a very public mental-health crisis. Similar incidents happen every day.

The official response, however, was something entirely new.

Instead of sending a uniformed patrol cop, dispatchers were able to call for a mental-health professional.

The city earlier this year used $700,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to create something officials deemed the Behavioral Evaluation and Response (BEAR) team.

The idea was to offer an alternative in responding to non-violent mental-health calls.

And in the six weeks since seven mental-health pros started being dispatched, the BEAR team has gone out 402 times through the middle of the week.

Each call is as different as the individuals needing help.

“Sometimes (counselors are) needed to de-escalate and sometimes it is a crisis intervention,” said Kristin Ryan, the BEAR team director. “Sometimes it requires further treatment and we help find providers that meet someone’s needs the best.”

It’s early yet — raw data will need to be analyzed — but it stands to reason that if the BEAR team can deal with that many mental-health- related calls, city police, firefighters and EMTs will be freed to respond to other types of calls.

“In addition to saving time, we’ll save (the city) money on transportation, too,” Ryan said. “Law enforcement was the only resource before.”

Candidate filing opens

GREENSBORO — Don’t look now but Election Season is officially upon us.

The filing period for candidates hopeful of winning seats on local city councils and boards in Guilford County opens at noon today and runs through July 21.

Those towns and cities include Burlington, Gibsonville, High Point, Jamestown, Kernersville, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield and Whitsett.

Greensboro and Archdale do not have municipal elections in 2023.

They’re thankless jobs with long hours, horrible pay and occasionally cranky constituents displeased over delivery of municipal services and/or allocation of public money.

But they’re also absolutely necessary.

Remember, it takes 218 members of the U.S. House of Representatives (and 51 senators) to get into your wallet and as few as four on a local council.