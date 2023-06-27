Happy Tuesday. Hail the size of mayonnaise jars … What’s next? Locusts?

Lee Garrity, officially retired as city manager of Winston-Salem, stood near the side of a ballroom inside the Benton Convention Center Monday afternoon and could not stop smiling.

And why would he?

After 32 years in the city’s employ - the last 17 as manager - Garrity could finally toss the cellphone in a drawer and ignore the endless line of texts, e-mails and phone calls that stack up after moving into the corner office.

“I did that Friday night,” Garrity said of his last official day. “No more police and fire calls.”

Whenever something goes sideways in a city with 252,000 citizens, 2,400 employees (450 or so with firearms) and nine elected officials - every one of whom with different ideas on how things should run - ultimately the city manager’s phone will ring no matter the time.

At different points in Garrity’s tenure, those calls could have been about a police officer who’d been shot on the job, a chemical fire at a fertilizer plant that threatened to incinerate 5 square miles of the city, a workplace shooting at the city sanitation yard or a gathering of yahoos fired up about a ginned-up crisis related to the culture wars.

That’s because a city manager, under the council-manager form of local government used by Winston-Salem since 1948, wields more power, authority and responsibility than even an elected mayor.

Basically that means elected officials - council members - set policy but hire a nonpartisan professional to deal with the day to day. Staff led by a city manager roll up sleeves for the detail work of budgeting and hiring; politicians, the smart and effective ones, stay out of their way.

It’s far and away the most popular form of local government structure in the country. Because it works.

And in times of crisis, real or near misses, the manager’s phone rings. Not so much about what’s happening in real time, rather it’s because of what can happen when the lawyers come calling.

And so after 32 years - 17 as the lead dog in a pack wanting to pull the sled in different directions - Garrity filed his retirement papers in the only way he knew how - with great care and plenty of notice to neatly transition to the next manager, only the sixth in city history.

A retirement celebration Monday afternoon at the Benton to mark the occasion hit the right notes, dignified and respectable in tone and substance.

Elected officials and city department heads filled the ballroom; that was to be expected. But attendance by people who didn’t work for the city - the sheriff, judges, Forsyth County officials and retirees who could have been anywhere else - spoke to the respect Garrity earned in times of crisis and monotony.

Clean water, reliable garbage pickup, functioning sewers and timely building inspections aren’t sexy and many, if not most, of the 252,000 residents of Winston-Salem couldn’t pick Lee Garrity from a lineup of two.

But that’s OK. In a council-manager government, relative anonymity is the ultimate sign of a job well done.

As for the inevitable what-comes-next, Garrity has a ready answer.

“I’ll take six months to decompress, just to breathe, then I’ll figure out what next,” he said.

A disturbing pattern

GREENSBORO - Call it the same impulse that causes motorists to gawk at traffic collisions, but a case involving a former Greensboro police officer charged with a sex offense after he met with a mentally disabled woman involved in a missing persons case just cannot be ignored.

It’s not so much for the “Good God” factor, either.

Rather it’s the fact that Miguel Garcia is the fourth employee of the Greensboro Police Department - three sworn cops and one civilian - charged in these sorts of cases this year.

Officer Kenneth Adams was charged Jan. 12 with sexual battery, assault on a female and giving alcohol to an underaged person.

Eight days later, Officer Joshua Oliver was charged with six counts of statutory sex offense and six counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

And before the end of that month, on Jan. 31, civilian crime analyst Matthew Hammonds was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The latest, of course, involved Garcia who was charged earlier this month with second-degree forcible sexual assault after investigators said he went - in uniform - to meet with a woman with a mental disability at a group home.

Four department employees - three of them cops - charged with crimes after disturbing incidents should not be a reflection of the entire organization.

Greensboro, like Winston-Salem, has hundreds of officers in its employ who ask for little more than a chance to go home in one piece at the end of a shift.

Still, coupled with a real crisis in hiring - and retaining - good cops it’s enough to make you wonder who’s signing on and re-examine background checks.

Chief J.W. Thompson on Friday called the charges a “gut-punch" to the organization as Garcia became the fourth employee in six months to have the adjective “former” applied to their title.

“Former Officer Garcia does not represent who we are as an organization,” Thompson said.