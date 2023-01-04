Two Things: Sad parallels in a football-related tragedy, Duke Energy apologizes and more

Wednesday morning is like standing on a step stool getting ready to ride a camel … we’re almost over the hump.

Like a lot of folks - casual gamblers, serious fans and ordinary couch potatoes - we watched in stunned silence Monday the life-and-death drama unfolding in Cincinnati as Bills safety Damar Hamlin was resuscitated on a football field.

Observers of a certain age recalled a tragedy from the 1989 college basketball season in which a young man named Hank Gathers collapsed and died on the court. It was later determined that he suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition.

We did, too. Just awful.

Somewhere along the way Tuesday, perhaps after hearing uplifting stories about the love and support shown to Hamlin and his family, memories of another sports-related tragedy came to mind.

One steamy night in August 2008, a 15-year-old named Matt Gfeller lined up to play for Reynolds High School in a game against Greensboro Page. On a routine play similar to those playing on thousands of fields every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in America, Gfeller suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Stunned spectators watched as first responders moved to get him to a local hospital.

As one would hope, the community rallied to support the young man, his friends and his family. Hundreds gathered in a parking lot across from what was then known as Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center to pray and hope.

Behind the scenes, Bob and Lisa Gfeller met privately with the young man from Page High involved with that play. They wanted to see that he was OK, too, and to assure him that no one bore him any ill will.

“We had to tell him it was alright, that nobody blamed him and that it was not his fault,” said Bob Gfeller, Matthew’s father. “He has a long life ahead of him, and nobody wants that young man’s life ruined because of what happened.”

Matt Gfeller did not survive his injuries.

In the weeks, months and years that followed, his family and friends worked tirelessly to honor his memory.

A scholarship was started in his name. His friends created a fun run in which participants would scarf doughnuts while running a 5k; it ran for eight years and paid for the scholarship.

Bob and Lisa Gfeller helped create the Matthew Alan Gfeller Sports-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center at the University of North Carolina.

Amazing that people who had suffered so much worked so hard and so selflessly to make something good from something so unimaginable.

We don’t know yet how things will play out for Damar Hamlin. We can only pray.

As we wait, though, we can take some small solace in the similar way that people in Buffalo and Cincinnati are reacting.

Now, a somber Two Things to start your day.

PR 101 plays out

Upper management at Duke Energy fell on their collective sword Tuesday morning in a briefing before the N.C. Utilities Commission over shortcomings and missteps that led to rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend.

“We own what happened,” said company executive Julie Janson.

That’s fair.

Company officials said that its own internal forecasting underestimated demand and that some of its equipment had failed. Software designed to ramp up production automatically failed and manual overrides were slow.

Interestingly, after some prodding by Gov. Roy Cooper, the company also noted that some production facilities that run on fossil fuels such as one in Rockingham County had issues while some which used renewable energy did not.

It’s good, too, we suppose, that Duke didn’t try to cast blame on a fast moving cold snap that overwhelmed the power grid.

Then again, that’s Public Relations 101. Apologize, minimize ill will and move on. As the CEO at Southwest Airlines knows too well.

Good luck finding all that luggage, pal.

Drive-by shooting

A 21-year-old Winston-Salem man was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning following a shooting, police said.

Rakey Baldwin was walking in the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when he was struck by rounds fired from someone in a passing vehicle, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

As has become standard in their effort to assure the community numb to a rising sea of gun violence, investigators added that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.