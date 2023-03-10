Wooo Friday! Even if it requires a Mackinaw and a bucket hat early on.

We’re not sure about the rest of you, but for some, “Spring Forward” is the (semi) adult version of Christmas.

Losing a full hour of sunlight as the days grow shorter is an annual kick in the pants. Sort of like the end of summer vacation when kids trudge back to school and lock into an excruciating months-long wait with eyes glued to one very special date.

As a kid staring out the window - and at the clock - anticipating recess, that meant looking forward to a Fat Man breaking into the house and the attendant revelry resulting from what is technically a home invasion.

For “adults,” at least those who prefer the outdoors to cubicles, March 11 - Spring Forward - is a very similar day on the calendar.

As a suburban Gentleman Grass Farmer already several bags of pre-emergent and two mowing sessions deep, I’m definitely in that camp.

Anyhow, as “Spring Forward” is at last upon us, today seems a good time to dispel a common misconception about the practice of toying with the clock.

There are plenty of “facts” about the origin of daylight savings time; many of them are wrong.

Here then, per Good Housekeeping, is the straight skinny. Good Housekeeping wouldn’t lie.

Besides, just as we learned to do in school, the author cited her sources. None were named Guiliani, Carlson or Pinocchio.

So here it is: Farmers are not to blame for Daylight Savings. Germans are.

Germany first used Daylight Savings Time in 1916 as a way to save fuel during the first World War I. Other European countries jumped on the idea and we followed suit in 1918.

Farmers, by the way, had a conniption. It forced them to move crops to market early and somehow, dairy cows could be thrown by a time change.

Who knew Elsie was subject to seasonal affective disorder?

President Woodrow Wilson, better known for backing a precursor to the United Nations and latent racism, did away with the practice at the behest of farmers who would later bear the brunt of the blame.

FDR, better known for fireside chats, the New Deal and having his face on the dime, brought it back in World War II, to save fuel.

This time it stuck. Congress, following up on the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, passed in 1966 the Uniform Time Act.

(It’s not dissimilar to the Legislature which is advancing expansion of Medicaid and a bill to make the Moravian the official cookie of North Carolina.)

There you go. Now if Congress could only muster the steely nerve required to do away with the scourge that is Daylight Savings Time altogether.

Welcome interference

GREENSBORO - Under normal circumstances, having the General Assembly wade into local issues isn’t a good thing.

However, after months of recalcitrance involving a majority of the Guilford County refusing to seat a lawfully appointed Republican to fill a seat on the Board of Education vacated by a Republican - elected without anyone falsely screaming “fraud” we might add - the fact that the state Senate OK’ed a bill that would bypass requiring school board approval for a party’s nominee isn’t a bad thing.

Democrats on the board object to Michael Logan, the county’s GOP’s selection, on racial grounds. They wrote in an op-ed piece that Logan’s social media displayed “bigotry and racial prejudice.”

It’s their right to object. It’s also within the purview of the county GOP to nominate whomever it wishes, provided he (or she) is legally qualified - no matter how odious a Tweet or Facebook post.

At last check, there are no purity tests for holding office. If there were, we’d have no Congress.

Delays ahead

WINSTON-SALEM - The long national nightmare that has been a decades long quest to build the Northern Beltway continues apace this weekend as the state Department of Transportation is scheduled to close lanes on U.S. 421.

(Yeah, we’re aware the highway is technically called “Salem Parkway” but it’s difficult for some of us to apply that moniker to any stretch beyond the part downtown featuring the sweet retaining walls and swell pedestrian bridges.)

Anyhow, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, traffic will be reduced to a single lane between South Main Street (Exit 224) in Kernersville and Future Interstate 74 (Exit 227 on the beltway).

Closing the lanes, DOT says, is necessary to install “snowplowable” reflectors in the roadway.

As if we’ll ever see snow again.