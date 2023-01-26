Two Things: Small memorials make a big difference; beating COVID and backhoes

Happy Thursday. Might be a mite windy out of doors this afternoon.

Becky Watkins wasted no time responding to the message. “I’ll talk to anybody who wants to hear about my boy,” she said.

In truth, her boy hadn’t been one in decades. Monty Watkins was 55 when he died Nov. 10, 2020 on the trail at Salem Lake.

He was riding his bike with friends late that afternoon in a semi-regular outing that rolls the length of the greenway from Marketplace Mall around the lake and back.

On the return trip, Travis Beane - Watkins’ friend and employer, the owner of Clemmons Bicycle shop - was a few yards ahead of Watkins on the paved switchbacks behind the dam. When Watkins didn’t roll up behind him at the bottom, Beane rode back up the trail and found his friend on the ground. “He’d had a heart attack,” Beane said, the shock of the moment still present more than two years after the fact.

Monty Watkins had a lot of friends. He’d been working as a mechanic at Clemmons Bicycle for five years - “He’d been here a lot, a shop rat,” Beane said using a term of endearment for regular visitors who turn up to shoot the breeze with other gearheads - before Beane offered him a job.

“He loved going in there,” Becky Watkins said. “Travis was one of his best friends.

To honor Watkins’ memory, Beane and other regulars on the Salem Lake circuit commissioned a memorial - red, white and blue cross - that now hangs near the spot where Watkins fell.

Perhaps you’ve seen it.

It’s one of three similar memorial spots around the lake; a fourth can be found on the greenway closer to town. They vary in style and size, but the thought is the same: remembering and honoring someone dear.

“Have you seen it?” Becky Watkins asked. “Monty’s friends, the local bike club I think, put it up for him. It means the world to us.”

The red, white and blue color scheme is intended to honor Monty Watkins’ service in the U.S. Army - a part of his life of which he was very proud.

His service meant so much that when a veterans’ group started a monthly bike ride around the lake, Watkins was among the first to volunteer to help. He’d show up early and repair his fellow vets’ bikes if the machines needed some attention.

So when he passed away, his family asked that anyone inclined to send flowers donate to veterans’ causes. “He told his daddy that’s what he wanted,” Becky Watkins said. “He’d say there are so many of those guys who don’t have limbs. It’s the least we can do.”

Indeed.

And it’s awesome that city workers have the grace and dignity to respect those who honor loved ones with such small impromptu tributes. It’s not difficult to imagine an office-dwelling bureaucrat ordering such things removed because they don’t conform to “code.”

Next time you’re at the lake, put your hike or bike ride on pause for a moment to check out those memorials. It’d mean a lot to folks like Richard and Becky Watkins.

Now, two things for your brisk Thursday morning.

Put the governor to work

GREENSBORO - Boom Supersonic - perhaps you’ve heard of it - has scheduled a “major announcement” later today at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The guess here is that dignitaries will whip out the golden shovels to officially break ground for a $500 million superfactory on the official one-year anniversary of announcing that the Triad had landed the plant.

Gov. Roy Cooper and state Senate leader Phil Berger are among the notable guests.

(The governor’s official calendar alert indicated that the event would be a groundbreaking ceremony so it didn’t take Nostradamus to predict.)

In any event, the factory is a huge deal for the region, and should be an economic engine for years to come as Boom will build a 400,000 square foot plant on the airport grounds.

Just once, instead of looking at middle-aged people in suits wearing hard hats move shovelfuls of pre-dug dirt, we’d like to see the governor fire up a backhoe and really get to work.

But that’s just us.

No test, no problem

WINSTON-SALEM - Perhaps it was mere coincidence a day before the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued its weekly update on COVID-19 stats, but my friend Lee wielded the pin that takes the air out of that balloon.

“I’ll never get COVID again,” he said as people around us discussed the lingering respiratory crud afflicting many. (Some have taken to calling it ‘fluvid’ - a gross cross of COVID and the flu.)

Ears perked up upon hearing his pronouncement. Oh, really? And why would that be? Are you bombproof?

“Nah. I’m just never going to take the test again,” he responded. “There’s no point.”

He may be onto something. With vaccines readily available and much-improved treatment options, it would seem the COVID, like the flu, is here to stay and far more manageable.

Lee isn’t alone in his thinking.

And it makes one wonder if the report for the week of Jan 18-25 which showed a decrease in reported cases to 12,862 (from 15,219 the previous week) and hospital admissions down to 1,114 (from 1,363) may just be from people riding it out on the couch.

Progress comes in many forms. The ebb in fear, it would seem, is one such by-product.