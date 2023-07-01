Swell - and sweaty - Friday.

Years ago, nine to be exact, William Royston and Lowman “Lo” Barren sat in a skiff cruising slowly around the edges of a long abandoned quarry lake.

Both men worked for the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks; Royston was - is - an administrator and Barren a longtime maintenance employee.

It was late summer, just nine short weeks before the 2014 off-year elections. City officials in Winston-Salem had been touting a $139.2 million package of five different bond questions upon which residents would cast yes or no ballots.

Some sold themselves. The $31 million being sought for overdue replacement fire and police substations for example. The need for others - $25 million for economic development, say - legitimately could be questioned by fiscal conservatives.

And the $30.85 million being sought for new parks might be viewed by nickel biting libertarian types as unnecessary extras.

That fear is what put Royston and Barren in that boat. A daytime junket to an abandoned quarry in the middle of the woods less than 2 miles from downtown was a sales job.

The city had acquired the quarry and some 220 surrounding acres years earlier when it ceased to be productive for the Vulcan Materials Co., its owner since the 1930s.

Developers had long lusted after the property, but planners had other ideas: convert it into a city park.

“It’d just be a shame to let all this go to waste,” Royston said that September day while looking up at 130-foot granite cliffs.

Voters obviously agreed; they passed the recreation and parks bonds by a good margin.

Existing parks at Happy Hills, Winston Lake and Salem Lake would get major upgrades and new facilities.

But for many, what’s now officially Grant Park at the Quarry, was the crown jewel - a brand new park on land already owned by the city.

More than that, given the prohibitive cost of large tracts of unspoiled land and the fact that the city already owned the quarry, it may well have been our last, best chance at a major new attraction.

Quarry Park, which opened officially in 2017, is now a regional attraction. Thousands of visitors come from all over the Triad to take in the spectacular views of downtown Winston-Salem and the Sauratown Mountains in the distance.

Bond money paid for the amenities - the observation pier lording over the lake, an amphitheater and a state-of-the-art splash pad/playground for the little ones.

Another grand unveiling is on tap Saturday night when the city is scheduled to host an event called Rock Out the Quarry featuring live music, 22 food trucks and a fireworks show.

Admission is free - the food is not, the truck owners have to make a living - and the show is slated to run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There’s no parking at Quarry Park as organizers are expecting a crowd of more than 5,000; a free shuttle to and from Bowman Gray Stadium will handle transportation. Bring a blanket and/or folding lawn chairs.

Call it a coming out party as the final touches of two phases of development are wrapping up.

My two cents as a frequent visitor?

Grant Park at the Quarry, approved by voters and paid for by low-interest bonds issued on the strength of the city’s sterling credit rating, is money well spent.

Score one for the marketing team

GREENSBORO - The barber, a former bartender, an accomplished musician and a stellar conversationalist, returned from a trip to Texas recently raving about … a gas station.

Like a lot of road warriors traversing interstates to the south and west, he’d made a point to stop in a Buc-ee’s - the monstrous travel centers/gas stations, fronted by a cartoon beaver, that promises the cleanest bathrooms in the world.

Buc’ees, in case you haven’t heard, has developed something of a cult following. Stores in southeastern states can easily top 70,000 square feet; they even sell clothing.

Scores of gas pumps, more snack food options than many small nations and yeah, clean restrooms - coupled with some very sophisticated marketing certainly helped the Texas-based chain build a following.

How else to explain the near-hysteria about the news that Buc’ees might be building its first location a mere 20 miles from the Gate City in Alamance County?

“Everything you can imagine is in there,” my man said while wielding the No. 2 razor. “It’s crazy.”

Don King wasn’t wrong. Only in America.