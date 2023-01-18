Two Things: Squawking over eggs and the strangest police chase in a long, long while

Happy Wednesday.

If you’re eyeballing a new whip, as the saying goes, get one made today; the slide toward the weekend begins at the shift change.

Speaking of sticker shock, a recent trip through an unnamed grocery - which chain doesn’t matter, it could be any of them - shocked the system.

We’d heard all the chirping about the skyrocketing price of eggs and seen plenty of semi-funny memes. My favorite came from a (Grateful) Dead-head in which a would-be concert goer was offering to swap eggs for tickets. “Don’t lowball me, man. I know what I got here,” reads the caption over a dozen Grade A’s.

That said, physically seeing the prices caused a near spit take. The low end, weirdly, was $4.59 for organic larges; the high end was $8.55 for free-range brown eggs.

The shock wasn’t due to infrequent grocery runs. Rather, it was because we have access to a secret stash: a family friend who keeps hens that typically lay more eggs than two people can eat.

That’s right: suburb-fresh brown eggs, for free, straight from the coop to the frying pan.

(Not to be indelicate, but unlike the waxed, bleached and polished grocery variety, these require a thorough washing by hand. For obvious reasons.)

Anyhow, the delight of opening the door to find fresh eggs caused us to wonder about the rules for setting up your own coops.

Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem each allow residents to keep chickens - with certain rules and regulations, naturally, about set-backs, the size of coops and the number of birds.

And all specify hens only; roosters - not unlike human men - are dirtier, louder and prone to fighting.

Greensboro, for example, has more or less always shown leeway. The city, per its ordinances, “allows residents to keep chickens and other poultry on residential property.” (The guess here is that ducks are OK, turkeys might require a quick call to city staff.)

Winston-Salem, however, has been more persnickety, only moving in 2022 to loosen regulations that really weren’t much of a hassle anyhow. “I see chickens roaming the street,” said Councilwoman D.D. Addams during that debate. “But I don’t think the number one priority in this city is chickens.”

Amen.

That said, there can still be issues providing protein for the family. Exhibit A was found just over the county line in Bermuda Run, where a homeowner’s tidy backyard coop caused one cowardly neighbor to squawk loudly on Next Door - the electronic gathering place for Karen and her ilk.

The guess here is that the whiner(s) didn’t know a hen from a gamecock and was worried about extracting the maximum price for a house.

Further, a large majority of other residents retorted rather loudly: Mind Your Own Business.

And as it turns out, the suburban farmer’s new neighbors turned out to be a young couple with small children who love watching the chickens in their well-appointed run with doors.

The moral of the story is this: If you just can’t bear forking over $5 or $6 for a dozen eggs, grow your own. Or sidle up to a neighbor who does.

Now, Two (other) Things for your morning.

Slow-speed chase

BOONE - As long as we’re talking about farm-stuff, did you catch the goings-on in Watauga County?

According to the Boone Police Department, a man on a stolen tractor - yes, tractor - led officers on a slow-speed chase through town.

911 calls about a man on a tractor attempting to hit pedestrians and other vehicles came in. Police found the man, who had indeed struck a vehicle, a Dumpster and a church.

Chief Andy LeBeau reported that officers attempted to use “stop-sticks” - pronged devices laid across the roadway that puncture tires - that “were not terribly effective on a tractor.”

Officers who were concerned about a security at a nearby elementary school, with the chief’s say-so, shot out the tractor’s tires. The man, identified as Ronnie Hicks, pulled a knife but was subdued with the aid of a taser.

There was a police chase this morning in Boone involving a John Deere tractor that lasted for more than an hour and topped out at 20 mph and YES THERE IS VIDEO https://t.co/IFZxSZNR2i pic.twitter.com/GAIlzEkfvP — Jeremy Markovich (@deftlyinane) January 17, 2023

“It just doesn’t seem like this should be happening in Boone,” Le Beau wrote on Facebook.

Additional details can be found here: https://www.townofboone.net/206/Police

Help wanted

GREENSBORO - In a sign of the times, the Guilford County Schools are moving to hire a cadre of mental-health counselors over the next five years.

The school system recently received a $15 million grant to bolster its thin ranks of psychologists and counselors, officials said, and hope to hire enough to provide faster for all its schools.

Recent surveys have indicated that suicidal thoughts, even among children, have increased. It’s no wonder with the ever-present specter of gun violence on campus.

And no one asked, but here’s hoping that prosecutors in Virginia throw the entire statute book at the parent whose careless handling of a legally purchased firearm led to a 6-year-old shooting a teacher.

Counsel that child, and make an example out of that parent.