Happy Monday. Don’t forget your galoshes.

We have a gay kid in the fam.

Cousin, niece, son, their name and exact relationship doesn’t matter. We’ll keep that close because it’s their life to live however — and with whomever — they choose.

Here’s the important part: They’re smart, young, high-income, taxpaying, law-abiding and with real potential to be a community leader — exactly the sort of person cities need.

But they’ve moved away and won’t be coming back anytime soon.

And it’s due to the kind of garbage that’s occurring around here lately.

A partial list, far from comprehensive, includes the City of Winston-Salem’s self-inflicted PR wound over a pride logo that was abruptly pulled offline and the lunkheads who vandalized early Friday a Pride banner outside City Hall.

The first was a process error handled with a ham-fist and a tin ear. The second was an act of cowardly yahoos under cover of darkness.

A third incident Saturday outside the Radar Brewing Company is more disturbing, however.

The brewery, far from alone in being an inclusive spot in the Triad, was hosting what had been billed as Pride Brunch.

A few minutes before it started, however, the event took a potentially ominous turn when out-of-towners showed up to protest.

A witness said Sunday that it was a right-wing group from the Cape Fear region carrying “a chapter flag and everything.”

They’d come to provoke, the man said, but were largely ignored as organizers hustled everyone inside.

Eric Peck, one of Radar's owners, said Sunday evening that partners plan to meet Monday to figure out how to respond.

Turning the other cheek to ignore idiots — especially under the watchful eye of Winston-Salem's finest — isn't the worst response.

And it has to be noted that in a prudent move — good policing — Winston-Salem patrol cops played things right. It really pays to have professionals on the street.

“A few young girls were really upset and started to yell back but not much more than that,” the man said. “I think one of the Proud Boys must have said something the cops didn’t like because they moved it along after that.”

A spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said Sunday that a watch commander hadn’t left any notes about it for the next shift.

But that’s not unusual. No arrests typically mean no incident, no problem and no paperwork.

Besides, the rest of Saturday was very busy with two killings and three others shot.

Still, when other rumblings from here and elsewhere are factored in, it’s clear trouble is brewing.

Trinity Episcopal Church in Mount Airy reported over the weekend that someone had made off with a Pride flag from outside their church.

“Someone stole our flag last night, but love prevails,” the church posted on Facebook Sunday. “Everyone is welcome!”

It’s not a direct line of cause and effect, but surely recent moves by some political leaders have signaled that acts of intolerance are OK. More than 400 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed in state houses across the country this year.

And the N.C. Republican Party voted Saturday to censure U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in part for being one of a bipartisan group of senators who worked to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified legal protections for same-sex and interracial couples.

(Tillis has also worked on modest, bipartisan gun laws and has espoused compromise on immigration. Common sense and bipartisanship apparently are no longer welcome.)

“We’re aware of the climate,” said Mayor Allen Joines, adding that he hadn’t heard about the kerfuffle outside the brewery. “We’ll be keeping an eye out at our Pride parade here in a couple weeks to keep everyone safe.”

Still, with the prevailing winds and steady accumulation of incidents, small and petty so far, I can’t really argue with a young person’s decision to stay away.

Permanent seating

GREENSBORO — One welcome lingering side effect from COVID is becoming permanent.

More than a dozen temporary patios set up outside Greensboro restaurants during the pandemic to help them survive are being converted to permanent structures.

Officials had OK’d the temporary outdoor areas as a lifeline to small eateries facing a host of obstacles.

And now Downtown Greensboro Inc. is helping to replace them with permanent structures in 13 outdoor dining spots. The patios are designed to withstand vehicle impacts of up to 30 mph and accommodate eight to 12 seats.

Work is scheduled to begin today and take four days, Downtown Greensboro Inc. is bankrolling $288,140 of the $430,700 cost and the city will cover $142,700.