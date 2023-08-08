Glorious Tuesday. Don’t strain your back picking up all those limbs in the yard.

DANBURY — That didn’t take long.

Fifteen, maybe 20 minutes into a work session of the Stokes County Board of Education Monday evening, members arrived at a unanimous decision: North Stokes High School will not close.

It’s not binding, not yet anyhow, as the five-member board still faces difficult choices in a round of school consolidation for 2024-25 forced by restrictive budget considerations.

“No school is going to close in three weeks,” said chairman Von Robertson. “We don’t want there to be any confusion about that.”

Stokes County has 19 elementary, middle and high schools but only enough money to maintain and operate 15 or 16.

The schools' $17 million current expense budget is being cut by $2.8 million — 16.5 percent — and county commissioners who control local purse strings have made clear that spending cuts, rather than enormous tax hikes, is the way to address shortfalls.

And with enrollment at North Stokes dipping below 300 students, fewer course offerings and projected population increases in other parts of the county, converting the little high school into a middle school was presented last month as one viable option.

“We’re being forced by the commissioners to do this,” said board member Mike Rogers. “Everybody will feel some pain.”

But after hearing from residents in the northern end of the county, the board made clear they would look to consolidate and close elementaries rather than cut out the beating heart of a rural community.

“We had a consensus all along,” Robertson said. “We’ve not had anybody say we want to close North Stokes. I’ve yet to hear any board members say ‘Close North Stokes.’”

Still, despite the reprieve, the school board hopes by month’s end to finalize a plan to identify which schools to close, hold the legally required public hearings and vote on it.

Potential targets include Lawsonville, Sandy Ridge, Pine Hall and London elementaries. Big decisions based on details about bus routes, travel time for little kids and potential cost savings remain.

“None of us wants to make this hard decision,” said vice chairman Dwayne Bryant, “but it’s what our job is.”

Emerging unscathed

WINSTON-SALEM — Compared to other places, a downed tree that closed a single intersection and a couple hundred homes that lost power mean that Forsyth County made it through a line of violent storms in relatively good shape.

High winds and thunderstorms across the East Coast killed two people and knocked out power to more than 1 million utility customers from Georgia to Pennsylvania.

A 28-year-old man was killed by lightning in Florence, Ala. and a 15-year-old boy died in Anderson, S.C. after being struck by a falling tree in his grandparents’ driveway.

Elsewhere in North Carolina, more than 20,000 Duke Energy customers near Charlotte lost power and about 10,000 each in Cabarrus, Iredell and Rowan suffered the same fate.

So the closing of the intersection of Brewer Road and Peters Creek Parkway Monday — Winston-Salem police reported shortly after 6 a.m. this morning that the road had reopened — and some 1,700 houses without power in Forsyth County should be considered annoyances.

Pressure to pray leads to settlement

GREENSBORO — Company- led prayer sessions will cost Aurora Pro Services $50,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed for violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Oscar Lopez, the founder and CEO of the home service and repair company, required employees to attend daily Christian prayer meetings that could last up to 45 minutes, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a news release.

The sessions could include Bible readings, devotionals and solicitation of prayer requests.

“Aurora’s owner took roll before some of the meetings and reprimanded employees who did not attend,” the EEOC wrote.

Whoops.

Being that this is America — the land of the free and home of the litigious — a lawsuit was filed in 2022 on behalf of two former employees who said in court papers that they were fired “on the basis of their religious beliefs ... and in retaliation for their opposition to the prayer meetings.”

When the suit was filed, Lopez denied the charge in an email to the News & Record. A request for comment after the settlement was announced was not answered.

Some may ask, “Yeah, what’s wrong with a little prayer?

Before answering, imagine how you’d feel if the boss handed out rugs, made you bow to the east and pray Salah five times a day? Or made you genuflect and recite the Rosary before work?