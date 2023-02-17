Soggy Friday, eh? Not sure an umbrella will help all that much.

While zipping through a social media feed Thursday at a red light, the occasional meme managed to break through the incessant stream of mind-reading ads.

Go easy, leadfoot. The doom-scrolling occurred from the passenger’s seat.

One meme in particular jumped through the clutter: A headshot of Mayor Allen Joines superimposed on an Amish (Mennonite?) guy holding a bag of cookies.

The caption read “Remember when I wasn’t Mayor? Pepperidge Farm remembers.”

Clever.

It had to be a takeoff of Joines’ State of the City address the previous day; this particular group of meme-lovers is really good about keying them to current events.

“When was he not mayor? 1902? ” one wag commented.

“God knows there have been a lot worse,” wrote another.

(An aside and unsolicited testimonial: I consider these memes a 21st Century successor to old-school editorial cartoons. And the more people who pay attention to local affairs, the better it is for all of us.)

Term limits, age and experience are all legitimate talking points for politicians at any point in the election cycle.

And let’s face it: Allen Joines has been in office for a very long time.

First elected in 2001, Joines has nearly doubled the previous longest mayoral tenure, that of Wayne Corpening from 1977-89, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

He’s had no serious opposition and presided over a dramatic makeover in the local economy as the influence and might of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco and Hanesbrands gave way to health-care conglomerates.

The downtown has been remade as well. Gone are the days of wrapping-paper tumbleweeds drifting Fourth Street and Tokyo Shapiro as practically the only restaurant serving dinner.

How much of that is natural progression - downtowns everywhere have enjoyed the renaissance - and how much is due to leadership is also open for debate.

But the fact is, in order for any of that to be accomplished, the city needed a steady hand, free of even a whiff of scandal and policy controversies.

And in Allen Joines, we’ve had that. The man shows up at every community event, ribbon-cutting and gabfest. (Outgoing City Manager Lee Garrity deserves a slice of that credit as well.)

If the worst thing that can be said about Mayor Joines is that he’s been in office for nearly a quarter century, then he’s done pretty well.

And if it's chaos and uncertainty you crave, just wait for the scramble to succeed him. It’ll be here sooner than you think.

Gun law reform

RALEIGH - Just days after the latest mass shooting temporarily held our collective attention, the state Senate voted to do away with pistol purchase permits in North Carolina.

At issue seems to be a provision in current law that allows local sheriffs to deny a permit to an individual over a “moral character issue.”

That, a majority believe, is too ambiguous and leaves too much power in the hands of sheriffs. A liberal sheriff - an oxymoron if there ever was one - could, in theory, turn down all applications.

The truth of the matter is that the pistol permits have outlived their usefulness. Anyone with a concealed carry permit can bypass that step anyhow.

A more practical step, more in line with polls that show solid majorities in favor of such things, would be to add and strengthen red-flag laws and universal background check requirements.

Shameless promotion

WINSTON-SALEM - Without doubt, consider this item some shameless self-promotion - but with a seriously beneficial side effect for people who read.

And if you’re here, that’s definitely you.

From now through April 15, anyone holding a valid library card can access online digital collections of Winston-Salem newspapers.

For the low, low price of free.

Editions of the Winston-Salem Journal from 1902- 1997 and the Twin City Sentinel from 1906-1985 are available - and searchable with keywords - for research on genealogical and historical information.

The more you know.