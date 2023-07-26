Groovy Wednesday. Stay hydrated out there.

By itself, the name David Hairston didn’t immediately ring any bells.

But when paired with his hometown of Walnut Cove — and the things he did for it over his lifetime — Hairston stands out.

Technically, he grew up in Walnut Tree, an unincorporated and predominantly Black community just outside Walnut Cove, and advocated tirelessly to make sure its residents were treated equitably.

And he was never intimidated — or deterred — by whatever opposition and obstacles he encountered.

He spoke against coal ash pollution that many believe poisoned the community and refused to take “no” for an answer when Walnut Tree residents demanded annexation by Walnut Cove so that they, too, could enjoy the same municipal services that their neighbors did.

After repeated and persistent denials, Hairston and other members of the Walnut Tree Community Association sued Walnut Cove alleging that they’d been discriminated against as white neighborhoods had been annexed with far less hassle.

“For too long, we’ve been living in a no man’s land,” Hairston told the Journal after the annexation vote. “This is something we’ve been fighting for: to be included in a town we love dearly.”

Outside Walnut Cove, Hairston was noted for his advocacy with Residents for Coal Ash Cleanup, a group of locals concerned about the health effects caused by some 12 million tons of burnt coal residue left at the nearby Belews Creek Station.

Hairston died Monday. He was 63.

Fighting for what’s right and speaking truth to power aren’t easy. It requires persistence and patience.

But David Hairston managed it with dignity, and his little corner of Stokes County was the better for his courage.

“It’s almost like losing a celebrity, a legend who will never be forgotten,” Walnut Cove Mayor Nellie Brown told colleague Lisa O’Donnell Tuesday. “A mover and a shaker, that’s what David was.”

Gloppy mess closes highway lane

WINSTON-SALEM — Even if it was short on detail and facts, a photo circulated Tuesday afternoon by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office was eye-catching.

A car-hauler and a large truck carrying cabbage were involved in a crash on southbound U.S. 52 near the Moore Road-RJ Reynolds Drive exit, causing a lane closure that continued into this morning.

A picture of the scene, helpfully circulated by the sheriff on social media, shows burned cars and enough spilled cabbage to make a pile of coleslaw that could fill the infield at Truist Ballpark.

It did not, however, offer much by way of information such as what (or who) caused the crash, whether anyone was injured (or worse) or when the entire highway might reopen.

Pollution and delays

GREENSBORO — Residents of neighborhoods in eastern Greensboro who had been anticipating the arrival of a convenient grocery store will have to wait longer for something most Americans take for granted.

Contamination at a so-called brownfield site at the corner of South Elm Street and West Gate Boulevard have prompted delays to the construction of a Lidl grocery store, a German chain noteworthy for low prices and no-frills shopping.

City Council agreed in 2022 to sell some 3 acres to Lidl US Operations for $1.4 million. The grocer then planned to build a store with more than 25,000 square feet in an area the federal government designated a “food desert.”

“Oh, that will be wonderful. That will be within walking distance because the nearest (grocery) is at Alamance Church Road and you have to catch a bus or have a car,” Geraldine Bennett told the News & Record in 2022 when the development was being discussed.

A neighborhood grocery within walking distance, which should never be considered a luxury in these United States, could save residents up to two hours travel time.

But because the property for years had been home to print shops and auto repair shops, chemicals had leached into the ground prompting concerns about long-term contamination.

Clean-up efforts, city officials said, were successful enough to allow construction to proceed. But recent testing showed that work remains and that further delays were likely.