Thursday. Already? Time flies.

Amazing the power wielded by a single word.

“Shall” is a command. The same goes for “require” and “duty.” They’re directives. Bullies, even.

Which makes the use of all three in a goofy bill sponsored by state Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, Rowan and Yadkin, disturbing.

By deliberately using those words in HB 67 - a proposal to put Muscadine grape juice in K-12 public schools, community colleges and state universities - Howard’s bill makes the leap from hare-brained to ham-fisted.

It’s right there under a header in Part I: “Require public schools to make one hundred percent muscadine grape juice available to students.”

The bill, entitled “Encourage Healthy NC Food in Schools,” is camouflaged by concern for farmers as the muscadine grape - the official state fruit - is primarily grown in Eastern North Carolina.

(Lawmakers have also designated the strawberry as the state’s official red berry. Clearly they’ve got too much time on their hands.)

And by using “shall,” “require” and “duty,” what Howard is actually attempting is to conscript the power of government to create a captive marketplace and customers with no choice but to spend limited resources on one specific type of drink.

On its surface, that seems like something from a communist central-planning playbook rather than something pro-competition free marketeers might back.

But don’t just take my word for that.

“I can appreciate the desire to provide healthy options to children in school, but I see the word ‘shall’ in this bill,” said state Rep. Larry Pittman, R-Cabarrus during a debate over the bill. “This is like creating a market that I don’t think is our responsibility.”

(We’d ask Rep. Howard, but she views questions as an affront. That’s what can happen when the honorables outlast the furniture. Howard has been in the state House since 1989.)

Oh, and there’s one other twist to House Bill 67: requiring every public school in North Carolina to buy muscadine grape juice could provide a huge benefit to Mighty Muscadine, a Davie County company with its own vineyard and 135,000-square foot manufacturing facility which happens to make (and sell) juice in cases of 10-ounce bottles for $39 each.

Some observers might call that constituent service. Others might think it reeks of cronyism.

Either way, requiring schools and colleges to buy something they don’t ask for - even with buyback provisions for unopened and unexpired juice - certainly qualifies as ham-fisted.

HB 67 has, for now, been shuffled off to committee where it should rot on the vine.

A roadmap for the future

GREENSBORO - Attention transportation and land-use nerds.

Gate City planners have an online meeting scheduled for later this afternoon that is sure to blow your mind.

A discussion of a draft plan for Greensboro’s future thoroughfares and collector street plans is scheduled for this afternoon at 4 p.m.

The idea, it would seem, is to gather public input for a plan that would lay out the locations and sizes of roads that will definitely be needed as Greensboro (and environs) continue to grow.

And since we still haven’t managed to build the flying cars promised to us as children by the Jetsons, we’re going to need roads for quite a while yet. Comments will be accepted through April 3.

Power in the palm

WINSTON-SALEM - It may seem a small thing, but the city’s Recreation and Parks has been patting itself on the back for rolling out a smartphone app that provides information about the city’s 80 parks and greenways.

And perhaps they should.

The app, when installed, will allow users to locate in the palm of one hand specific amenities of interest.

Fido needs a run? Look for a dog park. Husband driving you batty? Find a tennis court to hammer fuzzy little balls at him.

Users can also reserve picnic shelters and check out the views from each by looking at 360-degree photos.

It’s not quite flying cars’ level technology. But cool nonetheless.