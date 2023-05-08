Happy Monday. Time flies when you’re doing yard work … Not.

At first glance — or the second, third and fourth for that matter — a work session for the Winston-Salem City Council scheduled this evening sounds like the cure for insomnia.

Like chewable gummy melatonin but without the whack side effects.

Council, at the direction of an outside firm hired to help guide its search for a city manager to replace Lee Garrity in the big office, has invited engaged members of the public — both of you — to share their thoughts on qualifications for the job.

Yeah we know. You were planning on washing your hair. The dog needs a pedicure. Whatever.

But as unsexy as the search for a city manager seems, it matters. A lot. Especially if you care about the size of your annual property tax bill, whether the water spurting from the tap is safe to drink or if you’d like a cop to show up within 10 minutes of dialing 911.

Arguably more so than the mayor, the city manager, for better or worse, is the working fulcrum of municipal government.

He (or she) is responsible for daily operations of the city, most notably including management of a $627.6 million budget (operating and capital) and dealing with hundreds of city workers.

And when something goes sideways — the fire that threatens to blow up half the city or construction on a shiny new ballpark grounds to a complete halt, say —the manager, unbeknownst to most, will be the one mired to the eyebrows in numbers, potential solutions and jumpy elected officials.

It’s not easy.

Garrity, remember, announced in January that he’d be packing it in next month after 32 years with the city, the last 17 as manager.

And while it’s difficult (and unsettling) to imagine him showing up at the office in a bathrobe and slippers to coast to the finish line, time is short for choosing a successor.

The search firm accordingly set a predictable schedule: set a public input session (tonight), name some semi-finalists, set up an online comment form, invite taxpayers to sit in on interviews (June 15-16) and then name the winner in time for the cake just in time for Garrity’s last day (June 23.)

Every city and town worth its garbage collection schedule proceeds this way looking for high-profile staff members. It lends credence to the idea that the process wasn’t greased.

Still, it’s difficult to imagine that members of Council don’t already have a favorite.

City Hall, specifically the manager’s office, has good people in it already well familiar with the city, its books and its department heads.

Ben Rowe, an assistant manager in charge of economic development, knows what’s what. So, too, does assistant manager Patrice Toney — who notably but quietly stepped to the podium earlier this year to lead a news conference about a spate of shootings in the city.

(We can’t remember which one; they run together.)

Whether the honorables already have an in-house favorite in mind or they’re actually conducting a search, knowing something of the next manager, their temperament, ability to lead and qualifications matter.

If you care how your money gets spent or whether your trash gets picked up on time.

A job well done

GREENSBORO — As long as we’re down a rabbit hole thinking about transitions and people who aren’t quite household names, a dignified thank you to the outgoing conductor of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.

Dmitry Sitkovetsky, an internationally known violinist when he took over as music director in 2003, will be stepping down.

He has managed to bring world-class musicians to town and pushed ticket sales to new heights, per a story about his tenure by colleague Nancy McLaughlin. Beyond that, he’s helped to raise Greensboro’s profile to a certain segment of the population.

Whether we realize it or not, symphony conductor, like presidents of local minor-league ball clubs or city managers, make outsized contributions to qualify of life

Twenty years, regardless of the industry or job, is a nice run, deserving of a pat on the back and a plaque at minimum.