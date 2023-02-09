Happy Thursday. Inching ever so closer to the dreaded “wintry” mix ….

Relief mixed with a measure of trepidation, doubt and anger coursed through Robert Jordan’s friends and family as word spreads that the man charged with felony hit and run after leaving Jordan for dead on a city street has been arrested after more than three years on the lam.

Relief came first, of course, after supporters learned that Gregory L. Lucas Jr. had been picked up Jan. 28 by the Raleigh Police Department.

Lucas, then 27, had been charged with felony hit and run barely a day after Jordan, a likable and eccentric dance-studio owner, was struck while riding his bicycle in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road and left alone with severe injuries the morning of March 25, 2019.

Jordan suffered broken bones, cuts and a traumatic brain injury. It took years of painful (and expensive) rehab to even get to the point where he could even walk unassisted.

The trepidation results from Lucas’ well-documented history of failing to show for court.

Clever detective work by the traffic-enforcement unit of the Winston-Salem Police Department led investigators to draw up an arrest warrant charging Lucas Jr. with the felony within a day.

Before it could be served, though, Lucas skipped town.

He was arrested in Raleigh five months later, and spent three days in jail before being sprung on a $10,000 bond - despite court records which clearly show him to be a flight risk.

Lucas, according to his files in the Wake County Clerk of Court’s office, failed to show three times after being charged with DWI, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

To the absolute surprise of no one who cares about - and for - Robert Jordan, Lucas once again failed to show up in court.

A new order for arrest was issued later in 2019, where it apparently languished in the far recesses of a computer system in the event police somewhere encountered Lucas down the line.

Trepidation gave way to anger once word filtered back to Winston-Salem late last month that Raleigh police had picked Lucas Jr. up Jan. 28.

Incredibly, a magistrate in Raleigh set another low bond - $25,000 this time - and Lucas Jr. sashayed out that same day after a bail bonds company signed him out thereby “guaranteeing” that he would appear in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice the morning of Feb. 15.

Given Lucas’ documented history with the court system, doubt is the natural end result.

“I mean, it’s been four years,” a relative said earlier this week. “It's been a long four years for Robert. We hope he shows up.

“You’d think (the court system) would have done more than set another low bond. It’s pretty disappointing.”

Indeed.

Nothing of which to brag

GREENSBORO - A few lines from a weird - but apparently true - e-mail that crossed the electronic threshold Wednesday morning brought the workday to a screeching halt.

“Greensboro is in the top 12 of cities with the highest STD rates,” reads a pitch sent by a PR professional. “And STD rates in seniors have doubled in the past 5 years. But, what are we going to do about it--especially with Valentine's Day around the corner?”

Um. What?

The pitch, standard but clever fare distributed by a PR pro, was intended to garner some attention for a client, Dr. Shannon Dowler, chief medical officer of the N.C. Medicaid program and an expert on STD who has written a book called “Never Too Late: Your Guide to Safer Sex after 60.”

And attention it netted.

The data, compiled by an online outfit called Innerbody Research, shows that the Gate City is, in fact, Number 12 on a gross list with 1,013 reported STD cases per 100,000 population.

(Their data checks out; I followed footnotes linking their research to the CDC and the U.S. Census Bureau, among other reputable sources.)

Number One, in case you were wondering, is Memphis with 1,460 cases per 100,000 people. Charlotte was right on Greensboro’s heels with 1,012 cases per 100,000. Raleigh clocked in at number 52 and Wilmington at number 75.

Winston-Salem didn’t crack the top 100.

Stock up now, snow threatens

WINSTON-SALEM - Super Bowl Sunday, if forecasters and meteorologists are right, is shaping up to be a potential mess.

Rain, combined with falling overnight temperatures Saturday, may collude to bring with it the dreaded “wintry mix.”

It’s still early, meteorologically speaking, and a lot can change between now and Sunday. Variables including the speed of approach from the system, elevation and how low temperatures drop across different layers of the atmosphere can still cause fluctuations.

(I know this because a family friend, a proud N.C. State grad, is an honest to goodness meteorologist and quick to pass along a heads up.)

And honestly, given the wild swings any given day in the Old North State, forecasting the weather is a tough task.

Still, given that February is typically the snowiest winter month, it’s never too early to stock up on bread, milk and beer.

Panic is just a few short steps away.