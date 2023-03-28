Happy Tuesday. Not quite shorts weather yet.

In a transactional age where longevity doesn’t seem as valued as it once was, it’s a rare thing when someone retires with more than 40 years at the same company.

“You hardly ever hear about one these days,” said Chris Yenrick, the president and chief operating officer at Smith-Phillips Building Supply. “We’ve got three. I just think that’s incredible.”

Indeed it is.

Three longtime Smith-Phillips employees with more than 40 years each - Richard Key, Danny Hayes and Bobby Jones - retired last week at the same time.

It wasn’t planned that way, not initially, but as the men reached individual decisions to retire at long last, it only made sense to go at the same time.

Key wasn’t terribly surprised that he’d spent his entire 45-year career at Smith-Phillips. “I made a commitment to Mickey,” he said. ”And Mickey did everything he ever said he was going to do.

(Mickey would be Mickey Boles, a former president who guided the business’s expansion from local lumber yard to a large regional building supply.)

Hayes and Jones didn’t quite see it that same way when they signed on in the ‘70s when disco was king and hairstyles, shall we say, a little more unruly.

“I was just trying to get some experience after business school,” Hayes said. “Time just went by so fast.”

As for Jones, he never imagined he’d be with the company after 45 years and leaving as the retail sales store manager. “Not really,” he said. “I didn’t plan that far ahead.”

The men followed different paths to wind up in leadership positions for a Winston-Salem company that traces its roots to 1880.

Technology - computers primarily - completely changed the way Smith-Phillips gets raw materials to builders and business naturally moves at a much faster pace.

But the basics, sales and customer service, remain the same. The ability to learn and adapt drove the men to remain in place when many of their generation had begun moving from job to job.

“It’s just different here,” said Hayes, who retired as senior vice president of purchasing. “What’s unique is that it was a family owned business with all the key decision makers right here in town. The company cares about its people and that has a lot to do with longevity.”

Naturally each man has different ideas about what to do with their free time.

Hobbies - fishing, golf, etc - will occupy some. Family, too, will garner attention. There will be time to travel and do some volunteer work.

But whatever fills their days, each man can take pride in the fact that they’ve been company men for more than four decades - and that the loyalty ran both ways.

“I suppose it is unusual,” said Key, the now retired senior vice president of millwork. “(Smith-Phillips) has been here since 1880 and to think we’ve been here for a third of the life of the company. The times have changed but there are some good people here to pick up and carry on.”

Popular mode of transport

GREENSBORO - It's probably not an award UNCG administrators spent a lot of time coveting - rankings compiled by U.S. News & World Report carry more cachet - but being named as a bicycle-friendly university speaks to a culture of looking out for student welfare.

The League of American Bicyclists, an advocacy organization, named UNC Greensboro again as a bronze-level bike-friendly school for efforts to promote safe and accessible ways to negotiate campus.

“In 2011, UNCG was the first university in North Carolina to receive a Bicycle Friendly designation from the League of American Bicyclists and we are proud to renew that certification again,” said Sean MacInnes, UNCG Sustainability Specialist, in a news release. “The fact that bicycles are so prevalent at UNCG points to how easy and safe it is to ride on campus and how much our students and employees not only enjoy them, but use them for transportation.”

That’s a long, long way from watching a buddy bust his rear-end trying to ride a mountain bike down brick stairs on campus - mountain bikes were relatively new in the ‘80s, but college students were still just as dumb.

Bomb threat at ... the zoo?

ASHEBORO - An evacuation at the North Carolina Zoo - employees and visitors, not big cats and reptiles - prompted by a bomb threat ended after a few hours Monday morning with the arrest of a juvenile.

A bomb threat was called in shortly before 11 a.m. authorities said, prompting the zoo to evacuate more than 1,000 children and 300 adults and close for the day.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile has been identified as being responsible for phoning in the threat and court officials will determine what charges will be filed as a result.

Five search teams checked the grounds and deemed the zoo to be safe by 1:30 p.m. The Greensboro Police Department bomb squad was put on standby until the all-clear was called.

Animals had been fed in the morning and zookeepers returned to care for them once law-enforcement determined it was safe, said zoo spokeswoman Deborah Fuchs.

The N.C. Zoo was scheduled to reopen today at 9 a.m.