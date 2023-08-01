Handsome Tuesday. Let’s hope the weather holds.

Has it been 10 years? Already?

Indeed it has.

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, in various iterations rife with changes both large and imperceptible — at least to the overwhelming majority of attendees who lack spandex in the wardrobe — rolls out Friday night to celebrate a tin anniversary with a new(ish) addition to its calendar.

(It’s called Streets of Fire, a series of sprints down a few blocks of Fourth Street, some of which might well be won by that neighbor who watched all of the Tour de France.)

Big changes include, but have not been limited to, total makeovers of various courses, the types of races and a revolving door of available dates.

Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends seemed natural for traffic but problematic for attendance. The state has beaches, after all, and those dates begin and end the season for many.

In years past, the signature event had been run on Marshall and Fourth streets, among others in the downtown while other races — various U.S. Cycling national championships — were held all over the map.

Road races for men and women and youths were staged on … roads that included a gut-busting hill on Pilot View Street in the West End and Old Salem.

While fun for the competitors — and sadists who enjoyed watching professionals suffer on Pilot View with grades approaching 15 percent — those were problematic for spectators and the motoring public frustrated by off-duty cops stopping traffic on Broad Street every lap so the spandex circus could zip by in relative safety.

All that has been, for the foreseeable future, solved by including the city’s Bailey Park as a literal staging area.

Holding criterium races — competitors basically ride shorter, more compact laps in a fixed amount of time — around and through a totally repurposed section of town is much more pleasing to the spectating eye.

Scenic vistas and vantage points are plentiful. And free.

And in the 10 years since the first rollout, organizers (and the sponsors who write checks) have cleverly leavened the weekend with the Gears and Guitars music festival in Bailey Park.

Doing so was brilliant.

Signing affordable bands that appeal to the right demographic — think bands who cracked the charts a time or two in the ‘90s — gives outgoing types a reason to show up.

For the Cycling Classic, in the same way that a Dash game (or Grasshoppers for those in Greensboro) relies on fireworks and food to put fannies in the stands, is more entertainment than sport.

Why else have food trucks and concerts? Making the shows free was massive, too. Well done.

Winston-Salem is, at heart, a big small town. We’re not “big league,” nor should we aspire to be.

It’s a nice, niche town in which to live and raise a family.

Embracing “minor” sports such as cycling and tennis — don’t look now but the Winston-Salem Open Tennis three weeks away — adds to the overall quality of life.

We’re fortunate, too, to be just big enough to have individuals (Don Flow, Dr. Rick Rauck) with businesses (Flow Motors, the Carolinas Pain Institute) and other companies willing to help underwrite the weekend.

Ten years flew by. It’s called the tin anniversary, in case you wondered, because tin is strong and resilient.

Here’s to 10 more.

First day of school approaching fast

GREENSBORO — Young parents broke out into a cold sweat this morning with the realization that the calendar rolled over to a new month.

Why? Back to school is but a few short weeks away. Supplies must be purchased and schedules adjusted.

For many, that’s just a blip, a matter of tinkering as after-school arrangements have long been made.

For some working parents, finding options that won’t break precarious budgets is a balancing act.

And in the Gate City, the city of Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department has an option: after-school care is available in some recreation centers.

Typically, the program runs from 2-6 p.m. on school days Monday through Friday. On teacher workdays, holidays and snow days expanded hours are offered.

The cost is $30 per week per child. Registration for kids between 5-12 years old opens today. More information is available at www.greensboro-nc-gov.

Building relationship

WINSTON-SALEM — Unless you’ve been living under a rock — or in a gated community— for years without access to news, you’re likely aware that policing has become a tougher proposition.

Cities, towns and counties have found attracting, retaining and paying good cops harder. Fewer women and men are choosing law-enforcement as careers.

High-test stress and relative low pay play a part. So, too, does distrust and outright dislike in some parts of communities — not without reason.

To help build and repair relationships, locales celebrate the National Night Out on the first Tuesday of August.

Tonight, in other words.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are scheduled to meet this evening with community groups at the Clemmons West Pool, Covington Park in Rural Hall, Shallowford Square and the Runnymede neighborhood.