Elated for a new Wednesday. Rounding the corner, folks. Weekend in sight.

If she wanted one, Lea Nading had a reason to skip a protest planned for Tuesday outside a regular meeting of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem.

She had an appointment with her doctor, and with the state of medicine these days, those things can be difficult to schedule.

But supporting the 200-some residents who live in the Crystal Towers public-housing complex was too important to skip.

Residents were inside the Loewy Building at the HAWs board of commissioners meeting silently protesting living conditions — including a years-long wait to get elevators that work on a consistent basis at the 11-story apartment complex.

And a few dozen fair-housing advocates were outside on the sidewalk at the intersection of Fourth and Spruce streets rather loudly supporting residents’ demands.

“I’ve run the gardening program there since 1991,” Nading said, “and I’ve seen Crystal Towers go from a great place to live to a horrible place. So yes I was going to be here.”

The issues at Crystal Towers are nothing new.

In addition to the elevators — residents have been pushing for at least five years to have both cars working — budget pressures have led to the steady deterioration of the high rise as maintenance and upkeep have been allowed to slide.

Promises have been made, including a public vow two years ago by Mayor Allen Joines to help find money for repairs, that have so far amounted to hot air.

“It’s all talk,” Nading said. “People are fed up and I can’t blame them. This is ridiculous. If this was a high-income area, we wouldn’t have to do this.”

Meanwhile, inside the building, HAWs executive director Kevin Cheshire was ticking off for commissioners steps he said were being taken and recited reasons for delays.

“As always, Crystal Towers is first on the agenda,” he said.

He called it a property development project, read a list of immediate needs - and a plan to fix them.

Phase I included fully modernizing elevator cars - residents would probably settle for having both of them working at the same time, consolidating laundry facilities on the first floor with new washers and dryers and having security and service providers at the front desk with regular hours.

Work on the elevators, Cheshire said, began in March and was supposed to have been finished by last month.

But the contractor discovered asbestos that needed to be cleaned out and required additional time. He said Oct. 26 is the new goal for completing the work.

As for the new first-floor laundry - residents, many of whom are elderly or disabled, preferred smaller laundry rooms on every floor - city inspectors cited a fire rating issue with the walls for the laundry that also caused delays.

“These things happen,” Cheshire said.

The rhetoric, however, was greeted with healthy skepticism.

“I remember being in a meeting with (former executive director) Larry Woods in 2018 where he promised that the elevators would be fixed,” said Dan Rose, a community organizer with Housing Justice Now advocacy group. “That’s five years ago. And yet here we are.”

Campus lockdowns

GREENSBORO - Better safe than sorry - especially when it comes to student safety.

The campuses of Northeast Guilford high and middle schools were locked down briefly Tuesday afternoon after the Guilford County sheriff’s office was called to investigate a report of a weapon being on campus.

About 3 p.m., the campuses were locked down for a short time as deputies conducted a search. No one was injured and no weapon located.

Both developments came as a relief. And yet news that two schools had to go into lockdown was largely greeted with a collective shrug.

Just another day; a sad state of affairs.