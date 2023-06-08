Happy Thursday. Did you toss all those masks? Could be a tad smoky…

Jessica Singerman wasn’t quite sure where on the map the Kyrgyz Republic sits. She knew it's in Central Asia, but not much else. Spelling it correctly wasn't easy, either.

But earlier this week, she learned she had a very good reason to learn more.

The U.S. ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, through a program called Art in Embassies, requested some of her work to be on display in the Embassy.

“I looked it up on the map and Wikipedia … I’m happy to know my work is headed to a place I haven’t been before,” she said.

Singerman calls the chosen painting “Field and Forest in pink.” It’s acrylic on wood, measures 18 inches by 24 inches and like many of her paintings — at least those I’ve seen — inspired by nature and being outdoors.

Pilot Mountain, a unique physical landmark for centuries, is particularly prominent.

She learned about the Art in Embassies program a few years back when she noticed it on the CV of another prominent artist.

Curious, she looked it up and learned that it’s been in place for more than 50 years. It was created by the Museum of Modern Art in 1953 as a way to exhibit American art around the world. President Kennedy formalized it as part of the U.S. Department of State in 1963.

Interested artists, per the Department of State, can submit work to be considered for display for a year or so.

Singerman took her shot a few years ago, and more or less forgot about it.

“I didn’t hear anything about it until a couple of months ago, when the curator for Art in Embassies contacted me saying the Ambassador to Kyrgyz Republic had requested my work,” she said.

Pretty cool.

And that’s where the mini-crash course — OK, Googling — came into play.

(To save you some time, the Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzstan) is one of the “stans” located in central Asia. It borders Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, as well as China, and was a Soviet Republic until 1991. You’re welcome.)

The U.S. ambassador is a guy named Leslie Clay Viguerie, a lawyer and a career diplomat — exactly the sort of person you’d want representing American interests overseas. As opposed to, say, wealthy gadflys picked due to the size of their political contributions.

The big day happened earlier this week, and Singerman notified many of her friends via social media.

“So this just happened,” she wrote in a post. “The U.S. Department of State sent an art shipper to my studio to pack up ‘Field and Forest with pink.’ … I’m pinching myself. Thank you for selecting my work Art in Embassies!”

If a representative of the federal government must come to one’s house, it’s far better for it to be somebody from the State Department rather than a badge-toter from the IRS or the FBI.

(If you'd like to see more of her work — or better yet for her, purchase some — it's at www.jessicasingerman.com.)

“I was super excited to have work included in the program,” she said. “What an honor.”

Momentary relief

Speaking only for myself, Wednesday’s rainfall was right on time.

And not just because I didn’t feel like mowing the back 40.

The rain, per meteorologists, climatologists and those who enjoy breathing, helped knock down some of the smoke lingering in the air.

Air-quality alerts, at least locally, have been dialed back to a Code Yellow which basically means, Dial it back a notch just in case.

But don’t get too comfortable.

Winds from the north are expected to bring back some of the smoke coming from massive wildfires in eastern Canada.

Air quality alerts remain in place for some 120 million people in the Eastern United States. Have you seen some of the photos from New York and Boston?

Air travel has been restricted and delayed at some big city airports. Washington D.C. has declared a "Code Purple" for its air. And the state of New York announced plans to dole out some 1 million facemasks.

It's enough to cause unpleasant flashbacks. Clearly, those Canucks haven’t done a very good job of raking their leaves on the floors of their forests.