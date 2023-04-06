Happy Thursday. Enjoy the weather today before the bottom drops out.

Any list of Charlotte area politicians who mattered statewide is relatively short.

Pat McCrory, a Republican former mayor turned former governor turned Senate candidate, was the last Charlotte politician who rippled the pond.

Jim Martin, a Republican who represented parts of Mecklenburg County in Congress before serving two terms as governor, mattered.

And Jim Black, a Mecklenburg Democrat who wielded the speaker’s gavel, did, too. But for an entirely different reason - Black served prison time after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges.

(More on Black momentarily.)

Another Charlotte politician cracked the list this week when state Rep. Tricia Cotham, a Democrat from the great state of Mecklenburg, announced that she was changing her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

That matters outside Charlotte because her switcheroo - Democrats would use another word like, say, treachery - gives Republicans a supermajority in the House.

Added to an electoral advantage built through gerrymandering, the Republicans held that edge in the Senate so Cotham’s move effectively renders any vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper limp.

It’s not a straight line fruit comparison of apples to apples, but the last time such a dramatic change in party affiliations altered the balance of power in Raleigh it involved … Jim Black.

And it ultimately cost him a 5-year, 3-month sentence to a federal prison.

Here’s the Reader’s Digest version, in case your memory is balky.

In 2003, then state Rep. Mike Decker, R-Forsyth, made a curious and abrupt switch to the Democratic Party that led to Black winning re-election as a co-speaker of the House.

Decker and Black naturally claimed that no funny business had taken place.

But history - and investigators egged on by a political watchdog - proved that a lie.

Decker admitted soliciting $50,000 from Black for the change, and the men consummated their deal in a Waffle House off Interstate 85.

Decker was sentenced to four years in prison for illegally accepting campaign donations. Despite appearances - and a lingering stench - Black denied it was bribery. His prison term was based on corruption charges related to taking campaign contributions from chiropractors to support their political agenda.

Whatever that may have been. You cannot make this stuff up.

No one is saying that Cotham’s decision was corrupt. Other news outlets reported that her decision was made due to ‘bullying’ by Democrats.

The only similarities are that unusual changes in party affiliation led to dramatic swings in the balance of power in Raleigh.

Still, it’s a safe bet that campaign contribution records have been - or will be soon - examined closely.

Outside the box thinking

GREENSBORO - Call it creative accounting or thinking outside the proverbial box, but Chief John Thompson of the Greensboro Police Department deserves full credit for creative thinking.

Earlier this week, Chief Thompson told city leaders that they should consider reducing by 30 the official allocation of officers to the department, which is at latest count understaffed by 115 positions.

How does that matter?

If the police budget is kept the same and unfilled jobs are trimmed, the money could, in theory, be applied to giving actual flesh-and-blood officers a $3,000 raise - a big step toward Thompson’s goal of having police salaries start at $57,000.

His plan, if approved, is counterintuitive but brilliant in its simplicity.