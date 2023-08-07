Somber Monday.

Throughout its 10 years, the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic/Gears and Guitars Music Festival has had a few hiccups staging rides for the amateurs and hard-core enthusiasts whose bikes, in some instances, are worth more than their cars.

Most were small-potatoes type stuff — running out of water in a rest area, routes too long (or too difficult) for beginners, a handful of dangerous road crossings, a perception of not enough SAG — support-and-gear vehicles — on the course to help with safety, etc.

Organizers, with each year’s experience, worked hard to smooth out concerns. Road cyclists, in case you don’t know any personally, can be … particular. And noisy when things don’t break their way.

But in this weekend’s 10th annual Gears & Guitars, organizers did everything right.

Saturday’s amateur rides included multiple options ranging from a short, conversationally paced cruise around Salem Lake to a lung-busting 68-miler.

In races featuring professionals — we use the term only in the strictest sense, as many who win prize money might earn enough to cover the weekend’s expenses — organizers waived entry fees.

For nonriders and the community at large, accompanying concerts featuring Soul Asylum, Dishwalla and Cracker were presented free of charge.

And for all of it, deputies with the Forsyth and Davidson County sheriff’s office, EMTs and the Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic-enforcement unit were visible on every busy road and tricky intersection.

The city’s motorcycle cops provided escorts for riders out of town at the start of the ride and back more than three hours later.

But none of it was enough to avoid a tragedy. Nothing could have.

A man died on Union Cross Road Saturday morning as the small group of riders he was with had hit the home stretch on the 68-mile route.

Witnesses said he veered off the road. “I thought he crashed,” one said. “The SAG and police were right there.”

Riding a bicycle, particularly on open roads, can be an inherently dangerous activity. It says so on the waivers we initial when registering for these type events.

Cycling, like distance running, quilting, pickleball, bridge or any other activity with very enthusiastic participants, is a small, tight community built on a shared passion and inside jokes. (“I didn’t recognize you with your clothes on” is a common one within the spandex set.)

So word spread quickly Saturday at the finish line and beyond. A crash, which is bad enough by itself, suddenly became unthinkable.

A tragedy that could have happened to anyone at any time.

It’s neither consolation nor comfort to the victim’s family, not yet anyhow, but in all likelihood, he was doing something he loved, among friends and in a community of people whose company he enjoyed.

And if witnesses are correct — and God I pray they were —his passing, attributed to an unspecified medical emergency, was instant.

“On behalf of everyone at Winston-Salem Cycling, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of the person who died,” said Dr. Rick Rauck, the founder of the group who keeps Gears & Guitars going.

Summer winding down

WINSTON-SALEM — The surest sign that summer’s winding down came over the weekend when the city closed the first of its pools for the year.

As of Saturday afternoon, swimmers, waders and the sweltering masses won’t have the Mineral Springs pool as an option to beat heat.

Likewise, Reynolds Park pool is scheduled to close Friday and pools at Kimberley Park, Long Creek, Parkland and Polo parks will close down for the year at the end of business Sunday.

There are a few options left, however. Winston Waterworks at Winston Lake Park is open through Saturday Aug. 27 and Bolton Pool, with its high dive and swimming lanes, open until Monday Sept. 4.