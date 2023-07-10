Sluggish Monday; nothing a half-pot of coffee can’t fix.

The scene described by William Royston, the city’s director of Recreation and Parks, is the stuff of nightmares.

A city employee out for some early morning exercise on the Muddy Creek Greenway two years ago came upon a horrifying sight: a woman who’d ended her life along the path.

The city worker did everything right: she called 911, stayed on the line and directed first-responders to her location as best she could.

But without precise GPS-aided mapping and corresponding address points, emergency personnel were frustrated.

Access points are spaced out, and a cell-phone signal might have shown a street address of the closest house. That might have been at the end of a cul-de-sac, on the opposite side of the creek, down a steep bank, blocked by dense foliage and far from a suitable access point.

It took close to a half-hour from the time the call was first placed to reach the woman. She’d passed away, but that didn’t take away from the sense of urgency.

“The greenway is six, seven miles long,” Royston said. “It runs from Jameson Park and basically connects Country Club to Robinhood.”

But in the wake of tragedy and trauma, an idea was born: use smart people and existing technology — without costing taxpayers additional money — to precisely map city and county parks to avoid similar scenarios.

Without a unique address, “the EMS system didn’t know exactly where people were,” Royston said. “People would say ‘We’re on the greenway’ this far but they didn’t know exactly. The (emergency) system showed one thing but the caller said another.”

Beginning in 2021, a city employee named Josh Billings visited on foot every park, greenway and path in the 82-park system to begin the time-consuming work of plotting data points.

A partnership with Map Forsyth, the City County’s geographic information department, and emergency services was formed.

And after some 600 data points were gathered and plotted, the parks, trails and open spaces had their own precise locations on maps even without a physical structure nearby.

Computer-assisted design programs use cell-phone signals to plot address points every 1/10 of a mile on greenways.

“We don’t have to litter the greenways with a lot of signs,” Royston said. “It works without signs. That’s the beauty of it. A lot of municipalities don’t have this. We built ours from the ground up.”

Programmers, Royston said, have also been able to take the system even farther by showing the best access points, the most direct routes and identifying the closest first responder.

When it went live over the winter, Winston-Salem was the first city in the state to have that capability. Others have trails and open spaces mapped out but can’t yet identify the nearest police officer or EMT and show the fastest way to provide help.

“It just makes the whole community safer when minutes matter,” Royston said.

Sober reminder about safety

GREENSBORO — No stones being tossed from a couch inside this glass house, but the water rescue of seven tubers from the Dan River this weekend provides us with a sober and timely reminder.

Rescue workers, a colleague with the News & Record reported, pulled seven people from the Dan after being caught in rapids near a dam. One of those rescued was hospitalized.

Hydraulic forces at work near dams that control the flow of water can make floating down a river on an inner tube, which is generally perceived as being among the most leisurely of lazy summer activities, surprisingly dangerous.

Remember, five tubers — including a child and a pregnant woman — drowned in the Dan in June 2021 after getting caught in the wash near a dam. None were wearing life-jackets.

It might seem that a tube provides enough flotation by itself in shallow water but that’s not always the case — particularly for non-swimmers in unfamiliar surroundings.

Be aware of where you are on the water, learn where the dams are and the conditions they can produce at their base.

Fine landing spot on the Ohio

WINSTON-SALEM — Perhaps speaking only for myself and my friend Craig, large congratulations are in order for Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder, who was picked seventh overall by the Cincinnati Reds in Sunday night’s Major League Baseball draft.

Lowder, a right-hander whose lush head of hair commanded nearly as much attention as his pinpoint control at last month’s College World Series, could not have landed in a better spot.

(Due to geographical accidents of birth and upbringing, Craig and I both have been afflicted by lifelong affinity for professional sporting franchises in that other, far more interesting Queen City in the Midwest.

Lowder is a two-time ACC pitcher of the year who led all Division I pitchers with 15 wins. He finished the season with a 1.87 earned-run average — outrageous in a game that tends to be dominated by hitters wielding aluminum bats.

The Redlegs are not the Big Red Machine of the ‘70s, but they are sitting atop the N.L. Central headed into the All-Star break led by a fun group of emerging young players.

Check out videos of budding five-tool superstar Ely De La Cruz who stole second, third and home in succession Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Perhaps it's wishful (and selfish) thinking, but speaking only for two isolated dots of Red in a sea of Atlanta Braves blue, it’d be cool to see Lowder standing on the mound near the banks of the Ohio River during a pennant race.

Just don’t eat too much Cincinnati chili; that stuff settles like a brick. Particularly in warm weather.