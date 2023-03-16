Why hello, Thursday. We're thinking a ¾-zip pullover today in a neutral color.

One particular headline in one specific newspaper over a story that was repeated and replicated across a variety of national media outlets Wednesday, took the prize.

North Carolina court appears poised to overrule itself in gerrymandering case

The fact that The Guardian, a paper based in the United Kingdom, was covering a political case in the state Supreme Court, was surprising. The fact that headline writers opted for the cheeky approach wasn’t.

And let’s face it, the headline is funny even if the topic most certainly is not.

The Guardian, major television networks, the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and many others zeroed in on Harper v Hall, a case about rigging congressional and legislative districts in the state that was argued Wednesday, for good reason.

If the state Supreme Court indeed reverses its own ruling laid out in November, it could give state legislatures - controlled by Democrats and Republicans alike - free reign to dial up whatever lopsided abominations they wish without worry of pesky oversight by the courts.

If you think things are bad now - your vote barely matters now in many cases - just wait.

The issue here is gerrymandering. It’s not sexy. Boring, even, and the practice has been around since the founding of the Republic. Computers that can draw districts down to individual blocks have taken the practice to a microscopic level allowing lawmakers to choose their voters rather than the other way around.

The quickest, shortest explanation goes like this: the Supreme Court, with a Democratic majority, tossed out district maps drawn by Republicans in the Legislature that would have produced a slanted map giving the GOP a built-in 11-3 advantage in congressional races.

In its place, the court approved a map which produced a 7-7 split between D’s and R’s - more in line with the state’s political sensibilities.

Following the November elections, when the GOP won back a majority, the court wasted no time in calendaring a case that would, as the Guardian suggested, reverse itself in stunningly short order.

There’s no such thing as precedent in a court system so thoroughly choked by politics (and the influence of big money) at nearly all levels.

And if the N.C. Supreme Court decides that courts have no right under the state constitution to review maps, the U.S. Supreme Court could take a hands-off approach and leave it all up to individual states.

(The state Constitution, by the way, guarantees “free” elections. “Fair” isn’t mentioned anywhere.)

Lest any hyper-partisan hacks get too excited about it, remember that for every gerrymander such as the one here that would have left the GOP with an unfair edge, there are states such as New York controlled by Democrats with larger populations and more seats to rig.

There is, however, a solution undertaken by 21 states: establishing independent or nonpartisan redistricting commissions to draw maps.

Though they wouldn’t completely eliminate all the kooks and zealots, competitive districts geared toward the center would go a long way toward ridding the system of the Marjorie Taylor Greenes and Ilhan Omars.

And if you think the machinations of the courts boring or unworthy of your attention, consider this: flagging confidence in the voting system, coupled with despair that individual votes don’t matter, helped lead a mob ginned up by obvious lies to storm the capitol and attempt to toss the results of a free and fair election.

It all matters.

Budget battle joined in Guilford

GREENSBORO - What will surely be a months-long foodfight over the state’s proposed $29 billion budget starts today when Gov. Roy Cooper rolls his motorcade into Northern Guilford High School.

As the governor, Cooper, a Democrat, is charged with sending a budget proposal to the General Assembly. And the Legislature, controlled by Republicans, will in all likelihood toss it aside.

In the past, impasses over the state budget have lasted for months on end before getting resolved. This one may be no different and could well go on until the autumn.

And Cooper’s visit to the high school? It’s a photo opp intended to highlight his pitch to raise teacher pay - a perennial favorite - and a key plank of his budget proposal.

Let the games begin.