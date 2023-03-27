Slow rolling Monday. Spending time in Florida will do that.

I may be the only person on Earth who goes to Florida to avoid other people. At Lake Apopka - the anti-Disney world - I counted more alligators than human beings.

No television, no social media, spotty-at-best cell service. Bliss.

So what’d I miss? Let's see.

We knew the state would finally move to expand Medicaid; the Legislature telegraphed that one for months. After years of official foot-dragging, more than 600,000 North Carolinians will gain access to affordable health-care if (and when) the Legislature approves later this year the state budget.

On the (slightly) surprising side, I see that Treasurer Dale Folwell - a native of Winston-Salem and veteran Republican politico - officially announced his intention to run for governor.

Only the timing was a bit of a surprise. It came on the anniversary of Folwell’s contracting COVID-19 back before widely available, effective vaccines in the early days of the shutdown.

As for the substance, Folwell has been stealthily raising his profile over the past few years traveling the state on the official business of returning “lost” escheats - forgotten money held by the state left in old bank accounts, utility refunds etc - to civic organizations.

The treasurer would stride into Rotary and Ruritan clubs on the rubber chicken circuit and give a version of a stump speech. He’d talk about what the treasurer’s office does, fiscal responsibility and often, criticize large health-care conglomerates and the weaponization of medical debt before handing over a cartoonish oversized check.

(The most recent event around here, best I can tell from an early morning and cursory review of social media, was a check passing last week at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.)

It was all very effective and telegraphed his intention to enter the 2024 race.

The meetings also served to set Folwell up as a reasonable, fiscally responsible and moderate Republican candidate when compared to Lt. Mark Robinson, who’s best known for making hate-filed remarks about homosexuals and wading happily into divisive social issues.

On the not-at-all shocking end of the scale came the announcement last week that Mayor Allen Joines, 75 and Winston-Salem’s longest serving mayor, would seek another term in 2024.

While that one seems a tad early - municipal elections, at least around here, are rarely contentious - it does for the foreseeable future put off the political foodfight between would-be mayors eager for their chance.

Joines’ tenure for the most part has been smooth and free of scandal. He’s been a steady, calm leader notable for bringing consensus and hard work to the city during a period of intense transition.

Four more years of even-keel, even-handed leadership - with no drama - isn’t the worst thing.

And compared to the political toxicity sure to come in 2024, a lake filled with alligators doesn’t seem so bad by comparison.

It's a start

GREENSBORO - Documenting the bellyaching about the abomination that is the Battleground Avenue-Lawndale Drive-Westover Terrace travel corridor begins today with a series of public meetings.

So, too, does the very long process of figuring out what, if anything, can be done to fix a traffic nightmare that’s hamstrung for years a good chunk of the Gate City.

In two sessions, at 2 p.m. and again at 5 p.m., city and state transportation will be seeking input from residents, business owners and other interested parties about what steps might be taken to reroute some of the tens of thousands of vehicles choking the area and making it safer.

Mind you, as things stand now, there is no money, no plan and therefore no timeline for getting anything done.

But as with all things government, buy-in has to happen first.

So area residents and business owners will be welcomed into the 2 p.m. public session at Guilford Park Presbyterian Fellowship Hall on Fernwood Drive.

The evening session, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., is for the general public and other interested parties.

Careful on Silas Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM - As long as we’re looking at traffic headaches and holdups, anyone with business at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center on Monday should be aware that the main entrance on Silas Creek Parkway will be closed.

Patients and visitors are asked to use the Hawthorne Road entrance.

Construction on a long-planned five-story critical care tower forces the closure as crews need to complete underground electrical work.

The new traffic pattern begins today and is scheduled to wrap up April 3.