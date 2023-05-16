Happy Tuesday. Big day in Raleigh, stash an umbrella in the car.

While flipping idly through channels, the craggy, familiar face of Gov. Roy Cooper appeared on the screen Monday night.

Ordinarily I wouldn’t have stopped; following the machinations of local and state government is a day job, not a 24/7 obsession.

(That’d be the NHL playoffs and the Hurricanes don’t open the Eastern Conference finals until Thursday. Their opponent, the Florida Panthers, seem to be riding a hot goalie, a blinking red warning light against advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals.)

Anyhow, there sat Cooper, being interviewed by Anderson Cooper on CNN. The term-limited, lame duck governor was in full campaign mode rather than coasting toward retirement.

“I’m just looking for one Republican with the courage … to do the right thing,” said the governor.

He was referring, of course, to a planned veto override in the Legislature scheduled for this afternoon following his very public quashing of Senate Bill 20, which would ban abortion in the state after 12 weeks with limited exceptions.

Political pressure has been applied in other ways, too.

Protests have cropped up over the past few days including one in Greensboro which drew maybe 100. And some 200 businesses signed letters saying that a 12-week abortion ban would have a negative effect on attracting new businesses to the state.

Cooper - the governor not the talking head - has spent the better part of the last 10 days calling out by name a handful of Republican legislators whom he thinks might buckle.

It will only take one to change their vote or take a walk, legislative jargon for not showing up for a vote, for the override effort to fall short.

And one, state Rep. Ted Davis, R-New Hanover, did just that by being marked absent when Senate Bill 20 passed earlier this month.

Davis had previously expressed support for leaving the North Carolina law where it is, Cooper said, with women able to choose to end a pregnancy up to 20 weeks.

On CNN, Cooper even stated that Davis has said that his loyalty was with his constituents, not Republican party leaders such as Speaker of the House Tim Moore.

Davis has so far gone the “no comment” route in response to reporters

With a recent poll by Meredith College showing that 57 percent of respondents support the state’s current 20-week ban - a solid majority these days - we’ll soon find out who twisted which arms the most when the roll call voting begins.

Bonehead bitcoin burglary

GREENSBORO - A social media post Monday by a friend, an actual one dating back to UNCG days as opposed to the Facebook sort, was hard to miss.

“Fund the police,” he wrote in sharing a story about a smash-and-grab break-in at the Deep Roots Market co-op grocery downtown.

About 4 a.m. Monday, somebody drove a car into the store’s front end before making off with a bitcoin ATM, which sounds kind of dumb.

Anyhow, my man’s social media post, while well-intentioned about vacancies in local police departments, missed a key point.

Cops react. They’re rarely, if ever, able to prevent a crime. Burglaries, larcenies and car break-ins result in arrests maybe 10 percent of the time.

In this instance, however, the understaffed Greensboro police were able to crack the case.

Daniel Nelson, of Greensboro, was charged Monday afternoon with felony breaking and entering felony possession of stolen property, felony conspiracy and safecracking.

The ATM, police said, was recovered.

Bitcoin, by the way, is a digital encrypted currency with no physical form that few people understand or use. One can’t take a hammer to a bitcoin ATM and yank out crypto bills to spend on cigarettes and beer.