Kathy Jordan has waited nearly four years to see the man charged in connection with a hit and run crash that nearly killed her husband to appear in court.

And to the surprise of nearly one, Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr. failed once more to show up in court Monday morning.

“We knew he wouldn’t come,” Kathy Jordan said. “He hasn’t showed up yet. But we’ll come every time. Because that way, they can’t forget about us and they can’t dismiss the case.”

Both evident and wholly understandable, her frustration with the justice system didn’t just happen.

It’s been slowly building since the morning of March 25, 2019. That’s the day her husband Robert was left alone and near death at the intersection of Reynolda and Yadkinville roads while riding his bike to work.

Robert suffered a traumatic brain injury, several broken bones and cuts, all of which forced the family to sell his small business.

Clever detective work by the traffic-enforcement unit of the Winston-Salem Police Department quickly honed in on a suspect: Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr., then 27. An arrest warrant charging Lucas Jr. with felony hit-and-run was authorized the next day.

But before it could be served, he skipped town.

And he’s been running ever since.

By dumb luck, Lucas was arrested in Raleigh five months later. He spend three days in jail before walking out on a $10,000 bond set despite court records which demonstrate he just will not appear.

He failed to show three times after being charged in an unrelated case with DWI, resisting arrest and marijuana charges, which apparently were dropped when witnesses stopped coming to court.

(His blood-alcohol level, according to court records, clocked in at three times the legal limit.)

So when Lucas failed to show up in the fall of 2019 at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice to answer for the hit-and-run charge, no one - neither police who made the case nor prosecutors tasked with shepherding it through the system - could truthfully say they were surprised.

Yet next to nothing was done to find him even though Kathy Jordan and other family members were able to locate Lucas on social media posting photos in Wake County with his children and offering his services as a mobile mechanic who’d come to a prospective client’s home.

“It’s not fair to look at those Facebook photos seeing him enjoying his life while Robert can’t do simple things with his first grandchild,” Kathy Jordan said.

A glimmer of hope that the balky wheels of the justice system might finally be working appeared in Jan. 28 when Lucas was arrested - again - in Wake County and charged with the felony hit and run causing serious bodily injury charge from 2019.

That slim hope vanished when the family learned that a Wake County magistrate with access to Lucas’ history of failing to appear set another bond, this one at $25,000, and allowed him to walk free that very same day.

A court date was set for Monday in Forsyth County Superior Court, and though the Jordans knew Lucas wasn’t going to show, they made the trip downtown anyway.

With the aid of a walker - and with his wife and adult children helping to steady him - Robert Jordan took a seat in the front row.

They waited for more than an hour before assistant district attorney Ben White, calling the roll in a circus-like calendar call, barked out the name Gregory Lucas Jr.

No one answered.

And in less than a minute, Superior Court Judge Greg Horn authorized yet another order for arrest - not worth the paper it’s written on - and raised Lucas’ bond to $100,000.

That is, if anyone in the justice system bothers to go look for him.

“I think about Gregory Lucas every time I give Robert a pill for his seizures. Three times a day,” Kathy Jordan said. “If he’s arrested again, we’ll come back. I won’t let them forget about us.”

Fighting for marketshare

GREENSBORO - A high-stakes, high-dollar fight over health-care market share ramped up when Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist asked the state to approve a $246.5 million community hospital to be built on property the conglomerate bought on Horse Pen Creek Road.

What happens next, at least to us average schmucks ticked off by non-stop increases in health-care costs and decreasing access to the same, is a quagmire of state regulation over issuing “certificates of need.”

Atrium will have to convince bureaucrats in Raleigh that another 36 hospital beds (and two operating rooms) are needed in Guilford County.

Meanwhile, across town in Greensboro, homegrown Cone Health will be paying very close attention to the incursion by Atrium.

Cone, in the happy event you’ve not required a visit, opened a free-standing emergency department about two miles away on Battleground Avenue in 2022.

It basically amounts to musical chairs, but with hospital beds, as two huge health-care entities duke it out over dollars.

Put the phone down and watch

WINSTON-SALEM - The N.C. Department of Transportation, in yet another in a seemingly endless string of road closures, is closing another overnight tonight on Stratford Road at 9 p.m.

But unlike some of the others implemented by city transportation departments done on side streets, this one could actually impact traffic in a significant way.

The right northbound lane on the Stratford Road bridge carrying traffic over Interstate 40 near nutty Hanes Mall Boulevard will close to allow crews to work on the bridge surface. It’s scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The DOT helpfully suggests that motorists slow down and remain alert. We’d add to stop staring at your phone, too, but that’s just us.

And if crews get ‘er done and the lane opens by 6 a.m., any bonus pay given to crews working overnight will be well worth it.