Happy Wednesday. Bring the umbrella. Just in case.

Video — on body cameras worn by police, mounted in patrol cars and in the hands of citizen witnesses — changed everything.

It started with the beating of Rodney King, captured on tape with a handheld camera in Los Angeles on March 3, 1991.

The footage was (and is) difficult to watch. King, who was stopped after an 8-mile chase, was shot with a taser twice and beaten within an inch of his life after running at an officer.

Unaware that they’d been videotaped, the cops downplayed the violence on the subsequent paperwork.

Anyone with eyes could see the savagery; anyone except jurors in a nearby county who declined to convict four LAPD cops on state charges of assault with a deadly weapon and use of excessive force.

The verdict touched off riots in April 1992 that resulted in $1 billion in destruction. Two of the officers served prison time after a federal jury convicted two of the officers for violating King’s civil rights and a jury awarded King $3.8 million in damages.

All due to powerful images caught on tape.

Other examples followed as technology — and accessibility to the masses — improved.

Most notable recently was another gross example of the use of excessive force.

The death of George Floyd, captured in cell phones, resulted in a richly deserved 22½-year prison sentence for rogue cop Derek Chauvin following his conviction in 2021 on murder charges.

Once more, official police accounts initially downplayed the violence. Widespread dissemination of cell-phone video quickly shut down that narrative and touched off a nationwide protest movement that would eventually see some sort of demonstration in 2,000 cities and towns in all 50 states.

Does that happen without video evidence?

“Some parts of policing are ugly. It doesn’t mean it’s wrong,” said then Chief Catrina Thompson of the Winston-Salem Police Department during Black Lives Matter demonstrations following Floyd’s murder. But what happened to Floyd, she continued, “was not just ugly. It was wrong. And we all know that.”

But the same technology that captures the few bad actors and rogue cops can protect and serve the rest.

It shows the shooting death of 17-year-old Nasato Crenshaw by Corporal M.E. Sletten last August.

District Attorney Avery Crump of Guilford County cleared Sletten last month after a lengthy investigation.

“After careful review, although tragic, the use of deadly force by Cpl. (M.L.) Sletten under these circumstances was justified,” reads a statement from Crump’s office.

Prosecutors reported that Sletten told investigators that he fired his weapon when “it appeared the driver was driving straight at him” and that “he felt he had no other choice.”

To many — obviously that includes Crump — the video supports Sletten’s split-second decision.

It shows Crenshaw crashing into Sletten’s patrol car before turning briefly toward the officer.

Crenshaw’s family and supporters see a different picture, however. Through family attorneys, they maintain Crenshaw was attempting to flee, not run down the corporal.

“Nasanto Crenshaw was never a threat. He was scared, unarmed and running for his life when this officer gunned him down and killed him,” attorneys Chimeaka White, Harry Daniels and John Burris wrote in a statement.

I watched the videos. And the guess here is that you did, too.

I saw a veteran cop make a split-second decision with what looked like a car accelerating toward him.

Near the end, we also saw that same cop, adrenaline still bumping, sternly but calmly order a 14-year-old boy to the ground — with no overreaction.

Maybe you saw it that way, too. Or perhaps you saw it through a different lens.

It’s all right there on video for the world to see - and to judge.

Victims' forum

WINSTON-SALEM — In an attempt to focus on those most impacted by crime, a community forum to focus on victims is scheduled to take place this evening.

Winston-Salem police, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and representatives from the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office will host a panel discussion at 6 p.m. at the Central Library as part of National Crime Victims’ Week.

Some who have suffered physical and mental losses as the result of crime will participate as will victims’ advocates.

It seems obvious but in the debate over crime — and its root causes — the voices of victims can be drowned out.

An awareness week hardly seems enough.