Speaking only for myself — and perhaps a smattering of others who’ve attained a certain age — didn’t the nation commemorate its Bicentennial just the other day?

I hadn’t given 1976 and the country’s 200th birthday much thought since the old man was driving a Plymouth Gold Duster with a CB radio under the dash.

Leisure suits and disco, a one-two assault on the senses, can make a person want to forget a lot of things.

And then a couple of seemingly unrelated notices from local chapters of offspring of the American Revolution crossed the virtual desk.

(The Colonel Joseph Winston chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Bethabara Chapter of the Sons of the Revolution and the Boone Chapter of the Sons on one, the Yadkin Valley Chapter of the NC Society Sons of the American Revolution on a second.)

The first notice touted a very early celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday, which, if the math is correct, is still three years and one presidential election away.

In it, Triad chapters of the various groups wanted to draw attention to a ceremony Saturday to honor two men who fought in the Revolutionary War who are buried in an historic cemetery in Mocksville near Daniel Boone’s parents.

The second notice, sent by the folks in the Yadkin Valley organization, was sent as an invitation to a similar gathering in June billed as a ‘grave marking ceremony for Patriot William Harris’ in a field near Elkin.

There, a few hundred feet from Carter Falls sits a modest graveyard —the final resting place of Harris, one of General George Washington’s bodyguards who settled on the land after his service.

Combined, the e-mail amounted to a fun diversion from daily mayhem, a neat piece of cocktail party trivia that appeals to history nerds such as myself.

Where did 50 years go?

Omega Sports calls it a day

GREENSBORO — Attention former mall rats. Another time-wasting icon from your misspent youth has bitten the dust.

Omega Sports, which had filed for bankruptcy in 2021, announced that it’s closing its remaining stores this summer after 45 years in business.

“We are saddened to confirm that Omega Sports will close its doors and shut down its e-commerce operation. This decision was made after conferring with Omega’s financial and legal advisors,” the company said in a prepared statement.

When Omega sought bankruptcy protection, the sporting goods company had seven stores left including one at Oakcrest Shopping Center in Greensboro and one in Thruway Shopping Center in Winston-Salem.

Police: Argument led to shooting

WINSTON-SALEM - A 29-year-old man was shot at the Ramada Inn on Akron Drive late Thursday night, police said.

Demario Jaquez Rivers of Winston-Salem had been arguing with “an unknown suspect” about 10:42 p.m. in the hotel’s parking lot when he was shot in the shoulder, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Rivers was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.