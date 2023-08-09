Super Wednesday. Rain is coming, get that grass done today.

Relying on the lottery, at either end of the pipeline, is perhaps wishful thinking. Counting on lotto proceeds certainly is not the best way to budget.

The front end, as we’ve this week, was this latest frenzy of ticket buying for the $1.58 billion jackpot — the third largest in U.S. history.

Some lucky stiff in Neptune Beach, Fla. hit it big Tuesday night after purchasing a ticket in a Publix grocery store.

A lump sum payment would fetch $783 million — the rough equivalent of the annual GDP for a small island nation.

Before taxes, that is.

No winning numbers had been picked in the multi state MegaMillions drawing in nearly four months —ergo the ticket-purchasing frenzy.

The longer Mega Millions (or Powerball for that matter) goes without a winner, the bigger the jackpot grows. And the larger the prize, the more tickets are sold.

Rinse and repeat.

One person out of millions who bought tickets is going on vacation for life. The rest of us are headed back to work.

Though not talked about nearly as much, at the other end of the lottery pipeline is the state’s revenue, roughly 50 percent of total sales. Ostensibly, it’s the reason the lottery exists.

In fiscal 2007, the first year of its existence, the N.C. Education Lottery pulled in some $325 million in revenue. And per state law, those funds could be spent in one of four specific ways:

Teachers, pre-K classes, college scholarships or school construction.

(FYI, the formula has changed through the years. In 2016, money for teachers was shifted to non-instructional support personnel - counselors, psychologists and social workers for example. God knows they’re needed. And some of the proceeds are spent on alcohol-law enforcement and to fight problem gambling.)

School construction, if memory serves, was a big carrot used to convince skeptical legislators to approve the lottery.

If we bring in millions to build schools, we can spend the money that would have been used for construction on classroom instruction and reducing class size.

It didn’t quite work out that way.

With annual lottery revenue of more than $1 billion, lawmakers tend to factor that into total education appropriations, which makes lottery money a substitute revenue source rather than an add-on.

Still, local school systems aren’t about to downplay money however it’s generated.

Take Stokes County, for example. The school board is trying to figure out a plan to consolidate its 19 schools; a looming 16.5 percent cut in is $17 million current expense budget will be painful.

By 2024-25, two or three elementary schools will likely close. That’ll put an influx of kids in the remaining schools. And there’s future growth, particularly near King, for which officials need to plan.

School officials with an eye toward the future know that aging King Elementary will need to be replaced. Paying for it, particularly after consolidation forced by financial pressures, will be tricky.

So where are officials looking? State lottery revenue.

“There are six to eight grants from lottery funds per year,” Superintendent Brad Rice told the Stokes school board Monday. “$30 million for elementaries, $40 million for middle schools and $50 million for high schools.”

Merely applying for a construction grant is no guarantee. It’s a lottery unto itself, albeit one with better odds than winning $1.58 billion.

GreeNest nonprofit honored

WINSTON-SALEM — Claudette Weston, for those who haven’t had the pleasure, is about results. Not credit or accolades.

And that as much as anything explains why winning the biennial Joel and Claudette Weston Award for Excellence in Nonprofit Management is the ultimate seal of approval for local organizations.

GreeNest won this year’s award — and a $50,000 grant — for the compassionate, innovative way it serves the community

Founded in 2015, greeNest distributes gently used home furnishings to those experiencing a housing crisis. More than 1,500 households have been furnished through its Finally Home program and some 1,500 kids who had been sleeping on the floor have beds.

GreeNest has more than 150 volunteers to process donations. More than 1 million pounds of perfectly good but used furniture that might have landed in the landfill have been used to help families in need.

“It’s an honor to have been selected among so many deserving nonprofits,” said executive director Julia Toone in a news release. “This achievement recognizes the legacy of our founders and the hard work and support of many in our community, including volunteers, partnering agencies, donors and our wonderful staff.”

Past winners of the Weston Award include Cancer Services, Financial Pathways of the Piedmont and Crisis Control Ministry.