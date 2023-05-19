Happy Friday. Made it through another week.

When I was a much younger man working at a newspaper not too far away, I’d inevitably drag feet when asked to write another person’s obituary.

A funeral home would in most cases happily help by providing the basic biographical information. Date of birth, survivors, jobs, hobbies, that sort of thing.

But to really learn something about a person, perhaps through a story or anecdote, doing the job right often would require a phone call to a grieving family.

And to a 20-something with little personal experience with loss, being asked to write an obit brought with it some dread.

Funny how age and some of its accompanying wisdom can change things. These days, I look at those ‘requests’ from boss-types as more honor than task.

So it was when a call came to find out something about Dr. Llewellyn Winn “Lew” Stringer, Jr., who died Wednesday in Richmond, Va.

Local elected officials and first responders of a certain age knew Dr. Stringer through his pioneering work in modernizing pre-emergency room medical treatment in times of disaster and crisis.

His Special Operations Response Team in Forsyth County, founded in the mid-80s, served as a model throughout the country. Media-types knew Dr. Stringer to be, shall we say, direct with a certain flair for occasional colorful language.

“Dr. Lew would have fit right in at a Marine barracks,” said former Sheriff Bill Schatzman, a proud leatherneck in his youth.

(Stringer, a physician, served on active duty with the U.S Navy at Portsmouth Naval Hospital during the Vietnam War.)

But learning something beyond the resume necessitated a call to Jane Stringer, his widow, at their home in Virginia where they’d moved after Dr. Stringer’s retirement.

She knew there would be interest in her husband’s life and so instructed the funeral director to share her home number.

Throughout a brief conversation, she was gracious, a little emotional - she’d just said goodbye to her partner - funny and enlightening in sharing snippets of a long, happy and very productive life.

A personal favorite was learning that Stringer, in his off-duty time, enjoyed raising show cattle.

“We traveled around the country hauling those cows around, which is funny since he grew up on Monument Avenue (in Richmond) and the only animals he saw growing up were statues.”

The lesson, reinforced again this week, is that most people enjoy telling happy stories about their loved ones.

Dr. Lew Stringer, whether people truly realized it, was an asset to his community who left an enduring legacy.

Remembering that and picking up a few snippets about his life was an honor to hear and a privilege to share.

Celebrating the blues

GREENSBORO - Hard to believe it's been 37 years but the annual Carolina Blues Festival is scheduled Saturday in LeBauer Park downtown.

The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, the host, has always known how to put on a fine party with top-shelf acts from a truly American genre.

We always enjoyed seeing (and hearing) Steady Rollin’ Bob Margolin, a showman who played with Muddy Waters back in the day.

Anyhow, the gate opens at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Food, vendors, multiple acts and yeah, bar service will be available.

Stay home, avoid the area

WINSTON-SALEM - Listen up night owls and overnight travelers. This road construction advisory matters.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduled to close part of U.S. 52 in Forsyth County for a maintenance project.

Beginning at midnight Saturday, the ramp from U.S. 421 North to U.S. 52 north - the main interchange from what some still stubbornly call Business 40 - will close as will the right two travel lanes. Detours, obviously, will be set up.

Doing so will allow crews, weather permitting, to replace two broken concrete slabs near the exit, seal pavement joints and clean out storm drainage boxes.

We’re not sure what any of that means - we’re not engineers - but “broken concrete slabs” sounds serious.

And to its credit, DOT has scheduled the work for the middle of the night.