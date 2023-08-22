Swell (-tering) Tuesday on tap. Cold compresses and lazy rivers, people.

Location notwithstanding — she’s been known to traipse around the Archie Elledge Wastewater Treatment plant to look for birds — Ann Robertson made a compelling case for a story.

For lack of a better word, she explained that Jesse Haaf is a prodigy in the world of birding. He only recently took to it, 18 or so months ago, and has already established himself as something of a local expert.

“‘He’s a walking encyclopedia of habitat. He knows which birds should be here and when,” said Ann Robertson, a fellow birder who traipsed around the Archie Elledge Wastewater Treatment plant with him. “The amazing thing is Jesse is 14. He knows the fine details. He’s a prodigy … exceptional.”

It’s not surprising that Robertson can present an argument with conviction; she’s retired from the Wake Forest University School of Law.

But her enthusiasm is merited on several levels.

First — and most importantly — she’s looking at Jesse’s talent for spotting (and recording) bird species through the broader lens of environmental protection.

“His age is unusual,” Robertson said. “All conservationist groups have concerns about youth and getting young people interested. We hope there are more Jesses out there.”

(Climate change is real, and it’s wreaking havoc. Ask the people of Maui.)

Anyhow, for those who aren’t aware, the information birders pick up can be submitted to an “atlas” of bird populations compiled at Cornell University. An “atlas” is basically a census and helps scientists keep an eye on migration and threatened species.)

Secondly, also for those who are unaware, birding tends to attract more mature folks who’ve reached a certain age and have more time on their hands.

Ergo, having someone so young and so dedicated with an interest in birding is unusual.

How many high-school students do you know who’re willing to wander through a sewage treatment plant for a look at a Least Flycatcher, a 3.5-ounce insect eater known to feast near the fetid depths?

Or who’ll spend an hour downtown, toting a camera and binoculars, to peek at a peregrine falcon — the fastest animal on earth with dive speeds up to 185 mph — that’s taken to the city’s tallest buildings?

“I have a natural aptitude, I guess,” Jesse said. “I’m just really interested in the natural world. I really like learning about birds. All animals, really.”

Casino rezoning OK'ed

WENTWORTH — Several hundred concerned citizens crammed into a meeting Monday of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners to voice their displeasure with a request to rezone 192 acres to allow for the construction of a casino/entertainment complex.

Commissioners, as they do, heard (and saw) their fellow residents before voting unanimously in favor.

Fire up the bulldozers!

The proposal, which still requires the General Assembly’s OK to legalize in-person, live casino gambling in up to four locations, is expected to generate a minimum $500 million investment by developer Cordish Cos. and some 1,700 jobs in western Rockingham County.

That should be a mere formality. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger Sr., R-Rockingham, has already indicated his support.

And as arguably the most powerful person in Raleigh, Berger likely wins. The man is no dummy.

He’s been around long enough to remember watching tens of millions flow across the border to Virginia every year when recalcitrant N.C. lawmakers refused to approve a state lottery.

So when Virginia opened casinos along the state line, Berger wasn’t going to wait decades. Caesar’s “temporary” operation is maybe 15 miles from his house; Berger’s seen the First in Flight license plates in its lots.

“Rural tourism districts can be an economic boost,’’ Berger said. “They would provide thousands of good-paying jobs for our residents and tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for our rural areas.”

The big loser Monday night — besides homeowners — would be Camp Carefree, a summer camp that has provided outdoor adventure (and respite) for children with serious, chronic medical conditions.