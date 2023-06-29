Awesome Thursday. Ready to sweat?

Let’s have a quick show of hands.

Who among us, perhaps fueled by a toxic and often intoxicating mix of hubris, short-sightedness and a youthful sense of immortality, hasn’t done at least one dumb thing in a car?

(It’s no accident that women live longer than men, and that insurance companies in many states charge more to cover teen boys than girls. Teenaged boys pay $328 more per year than girls; the gap narrows with age as the average 32-year-old man pays just $15 more per year. That’s no urban myth, if the fine folks at the ValuePenquin can be trusted. The penguin, if you’ve never seen it, is a free online tool that helps people make consumer decisions. Besides, you get what you get in 10 minutes’ worth of Internet “research.”)

For some of us who grew up near the expansive metropolis of Fern Creek, Ky., that dumb thing involved ‘70s dad cars the size of aircraft carriers blowing down a section of the Gene Snyder Freeway burying the needle into triple digits.

The Snyder, at the time, didn’t fully connect as a fully functional ring road. It was a highway under construction in segments, a lot like the Northern Beltway. More than 35 years after the fact, it’s pretty clear that was rather stupid. Also, confession is good for the soul mostly because the statute of limitations has long since expired.

The point being that maybe, just maybe, the collective “we” shouldn’t get too bent out of shape by young folks recording themselves turning donuts in literal rings of fire in a grocery store parking lot last weekend in Wallburg.

Blurry cellphone video, which inevitably made the rounds, showed a crowd of bystanders featuring a preponderance of … young men. Go figure.

Law enforcement did what law-enforcement does. Cops showed up, detained a few people and shooed the rest away.

We’ve seen these types of stunts since the introduction of the internal combustion engine. Bet cash money that doofuses (doofi?) raced Model T’s on bumpy unpaved roads as soon as more than one appeared on the same block.

In recent years, motorized stunts expanded from simple drag racing to large gatherings of dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets to donuts and so-called rings of fire as seen last weekend.

The difference, of course, is the Internet and a cellphone driven, look-at-me social media culture in which people photograph themselves hundreds of times a day.

No one’s saying that’s wrong. It’s just different and allows pearl-clutchers another opportunity to bemoan these kids today.

Now, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County wasn’t wrong when he characterized the stunts in Wallburg as reckless.

“They are not only endangering themselves but also our entire community — especially innocent drivers and their families. We will deal with it accordingly,” he told a colleague Monday.

Sheriff Richie Simmons of Davidson County - a former state trooper who’s seen plenty of motorized idiocy and some that ended in tragedy - nailed the explanation when asked for his reaction.

“You can’t stop people from being stupid,” he said. “There’s no cure for it.”

Setback in court

GREENSBORO - Pro-choice North Carolinians perhaps hoping to draw an activist judge willing to overturn the state’s revised abortion law suffered a setback.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles said at a court hearing Wednesday that she would not temporarily block most of the new law from taking effect Saturday.

The law, approved earlier this year by the General Assembly, includes a near-ban on abortion after 12-weeks of pregnancy.

Republicans who control the General Assembly with a veto-proof majority hailed the decision as a compromise in comparison to other states.

In all likelihood, that “compromise” was driven by politics as GOP leadership feared a voter backlash.

Anyhow, Eagles told lawyers for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic that setting aside most of the new restrictions would be “overbroad.”

Eagles, per the Associated Press, said repeatedly Wednesday that she didn’t yet know whether she would issue any temporary restraining order.

But if she did, it would likely be a “narrower injunction” limited to specific provisions being challenged in Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit.

And with the new law scheduled to take effect this weekend, the clock is ticking.

Don’t be surprised that if Eagles decides on an injunction, her ruling comes late Friday afternoon.

Nor will it be the last court ruling on a contentious issue.