Two Thomasville residents die this week after being hit by trains in separate incidents.

A Thomasville man was struck and killed Wednesday morning by a Amtrak train in Lexington, the second Thomasville resident to be killed this week after being hit by a train in Davidson County, authorities said.

Gary Dale Beck, 37, a pedestrian, was struck by the train that was traveling north from Salisbury to High Point, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Beck was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was found about a quarter-mile from the site where he was hit, the sheriff's office said.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies and Davidson County emergency services personnel went to Lee Smith Road in Lexington after they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a train, the sheriff's office said.

No further details about this incident were immediately available, the sheriff's office said.

A Thomasville woman was fatally struck by an Amtrak passenger train Monday night in Thomasville. Mary Fowler, 43, died at the scene, Thomasville police said.

The incident happened shortly before 8:10 p.m. when Fowler was attempting to cross the southbound tracks near the 300 block of West Main Street, police said.