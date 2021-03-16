Two UNCSA alumni win Grammy Awards

Two alumni of the UNC School of the Arts, violist Richard O'Neill and singer Tichina Vaughn, won Grammy Awards at a Sunday ceremony in Los Angeles, the university said Tuesday.

O'Neill won a Grammy Award for best classical instrument solo, and Vaughn was a member of the ensemble on the Grammy-winning best opera production.

UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole congratulated O'Neill and Vaughn.

"Richard O’Neill and Tichina Vaughn are performing at the very top of their fields, as these coveted Grammy Awards illustrate," Cole said. "They have proven that a conservatory education from the UNCSA School of Music can be the foundation for a rewarding and celebrated career."

O’Neill, a 1997 graduate of UNCSA's high-school program, won in the best classical instrumental solo category for his performance of Theofandis' "Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra" with the Albany Symphony, the university said.

O’Neill has been nominated for two previous Grammys and is the winner of an International Emmy for a Korean television documentary series that featured his work with a multicultural youth orchestra, UNCSA said. O'Neill is only the second person to receive the award for viola performance in the history of the category.