Two (very cold) Things: A quick, easy morning roundup of items of interest to the Triad

Finally Friday,

Ready or not, here it comes. There’s just the one day left to shop, if you’re that guy.

Amazon cannot save you. That cable knit sweater handmade by left handed leprechauns from the virgin wool of the finest sheep free-range grazing grasslands on the western coast of Ireland is now fully out of reach.

Two words: gift cards.

Besides, if we’re honest, the howling winds - gusts of up to 40 mph today with temperatures screaming toward the teens by late afternoon, per Brian Slocum, for our money the best and most underrated meteorologist on the local dial - really ought to keep most of us off the roads.

The story this morning, as it should be, is all weather, all the time.

Bomb cyclones and blasts of Arctic air are no joking matter.

The average daytime high around here this time of year is a balmy 51 degrees. Today we’re expecting it to top out around 32, the Farenheit freezing mark, with wind chills making it overnight to single digits.

At least there’s football.

Stay warm by the glow of the color television and take in this evening Missouri v. Wake Forest, the Triad’s hometown ACC team, in the Gasparilla Bowl. Whatever that is.

The degenerates among us know this already, but the over/under is 59 points and the Deacons are favored by one measly point.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Two Things ….

Growing power outages

It was bound to happen.

Power outages are being reported with increased frequency across the region this morning.

High winds blow down trees and limbs, which fall on electric lines and cause misery and inconvenience.

The most recent glance at an interactive map provided by Duke Energy Carolinas - https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/home - has it that some 13,000 customers across the Triad (mostly Guilford and Forsyth counties) are without power. More than 22,000 in the Charlotte area are in the same predicament.

Be careful out there.

Warming centers

White-flag warming centers opened overnight.

In Greensboro, the Interactive Resource Center will open an overnight shelter at 407 E. Washington St. that will have its doors open at 7 p.m. through Monday.

If need be - and we hope it’s not the case - additional centers could also be put online.

The city of Greensboro, by the way, uses 25 degrees as its standards for activating warming centers.

Seems a little low to us. And Mayor Nancy Vaughan agrees. “I think we should have a more humane standard,” she said at a recent City Council meeting where the topic was discussed.

In Winston-Salem, a dynamic nonprofit called City With Dwellings that serves the homeless opened Dec. 15 two overflow shelters - one at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and the other at Augsburg Lutheran.

City With Dwellings is located on Spring Street just around the corner from the downtown branch of the Forsyth County Public Library.

Guests in need of shelter can contact the intake staff during the day. Potential volunteers may do the same; City With Dwellings punches above its weight class for the many things they accomplish with so little.