Two Wake Forest Baptist doctors among group honored with free tickets to Super Bowl LV

"Given everything going on with COVID, we created a group text message for support and shop talk because we were worried about going to work, coming home to our families," Hannum said.

"It has been very stressful for everyone. We really bonded more this year than any other year."

Hannum said the 10 members are scattered throughout the country, with some remaining or returning to North Carolina over the years.

"We're all big NFL fans, oddly enough, and we really enjoy the game and we like to cook the cuisine of the cities whose teams are in the game," Hannum said.

Pariyadath said that being from the Carolinas, he's a "huge Panthers fan," while Hannum grew up as a Philadelphia Eagles fan with family members having season tickets.

Altogether, there are seven teams represented in the group.

Most group members have had their favorite team in the Super Bowl in recent years outside the hapless New York Jets fan, who is was the catalyst for the group reunions.