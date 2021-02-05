Two Wake Forest Baptist doctors among group honored with free tickets to Super Bowl LV

Watching the Super Bowl together has evolved into a 20-year annual reunion for a group of 10 doctors, including two Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center emergency physicians, since their residency days in Charlotte.
With most infectious disease experts cautioning against multi-household gatherings for the game, it appeared Wake Forest Baptist Drs. Jennifer Hannum and Manoj Pariyadath and their group would have to suffice with a small in-person gathering and an online chat forum Sunday.
Instead, all 10 members will be attending Super Bowl LV in person after receiving free tickets through a National Football League campaign to recognize and honor 7,500 healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
All participating healthcare workers have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Pariyadath said the original intent was not necessarily to gather for a Super Bowl viewing party, but the members are glad it has stuck over the years.
"We have remained extremely close ... I consider them like a second family," Pariyadath said Thursday. "That's why this Super Bowl tradition has been sustained for as long as it has. It's a fun tradition, and this adds an extra layer."
For Hannum and Pariyadath, both associate professors of emergency medicine, attending the game will provide a brief respite from battling COVID-19.
"Given everything going on with COVID, we created a group text message for support and shop talk because we were worried about going to work, coming home to our families," Hannum said.
"It has been very stressful for everyone. We really bonded more this year than any other year."
Hannum said the 10 members are scattered throughout the country, with some remaining or returning to North Carolina over the years.
"We're all big NFL fans, oddly enough, and we really enjoy the game and we like to cook the cuisine of the cities whose teams are in the game," Hannum said.
Pariyadath said that being from the Carolinas, he's a "huge Panthers fan," while Hannum grew up as a Philadelphia Eagles fan with family members having season tickets.
Altogether, there are seven teams represented in the group.
Most group members have had their favorite team in the Super Bowl in recent years outside the hapless New York Jets fan, who is was the catalyst for the group reunions.
Hannum said she is pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs because its coach, Andy Reid, previously coached the Eagles. Pariyadath said that while he doesn't a favorite, "since I'm the same age (43) as Tom Brady, I'll be cheering for the old guy and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."
"We chose a different city each year with a few West Coasters in the bunch, so we try to mix it up," Hannum said. "It's been special to bring our spouses, to see our children play together.
"We try to rent a house so we can maximize the amount of time that we're spending together because for most of us, it's been a year since we've seen each other."
For this year, the NFL arranged for housing so the group could have their reunion away from the game.
NFL campaign
The healthcare workers will represent about one-third of the total attendance at the game.
Attendees are required to adhere to the NFL’s COVID-19 safety protocols, which were developed in conjunction with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health authorities.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the free tickets to healthcare workers invitation on Jan. 22.
The majority of the participating healthcare workers are from hospitals and healthcare systems in the Tampa and central Florida area.
However, all 32 NFL teams were allowed to select healthcare workers from their communities.
For this physician group, its members were hand-picked by the NFL after writing a letter to Goodell that highlighted the annual reunion around the Super Bowl.
"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our on-going gratitude," Goodell said in a statement. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes.
"This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."
The Super Bowl stadium will feature mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
This includes podded seating, touchless in-stadium experiences at concessions, restrooms and security checkpoints, as well as controlled entry and egress.
The healthcare workers will be seated in specific locations, separated from others in attendance.
Hannum said group members "are comfortable" with the NFL's COVID-19 safety protocols.
Pariyadath said that while "going to the Super Bowl is icing on the cake for something we were going to do anyway, we wish we could take our colleagues and support staff with us because we've all been involved in the pandemic together."
Hannum added that as much of a thrill that seeing the Super Bowl in person will be, it won't surpass "the local community's support, the thank yous, the love and support through all of this."
