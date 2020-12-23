Two Winston-Salem law firms merge

Two Winston-Salem law firms have merged, according to a news release.

Crumpler Freedman Parker & Witt and Surratt Thompson & Ceberio PLLC have merged to form one new law firm — Freedman, Thompson Witt Ceberio & Byrd PLLC. The law firm will be led by five partners — David Freedman, Bryan Thompson, Dudley Witt, AJ Ceberio and Jones Byrd.

The firm will have 10 attorneys and 11 staff members. The merger will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021. Surratt Thompson & Ceberio was founded in 1932 and has focused on elder law, wills and estate planning, trusts and estates, guardianship, corporate law and other transactional legal services.

Crumpler Freedman Parker & Witt has been in practice since 1959 and has focused on criminal law, medical malpractice, accountant liability, corporate dissolution, family law and torts.

"The merger will enable us to provide a new and broader set of legal services and increases our collective breadth to encompass virtually any legal issue our clients may encounter," Freedman, Thompson, Witt, Ceberio and Byrd said in a statement.

