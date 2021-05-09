Two Winston-Salem men shot by same person during attempted robbery, police said.

Two men were shot in an attempted robbery, and Winston-Salem police are investigating, according to a news release.
At 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Winston-Salem police officers were called to the 2800 block of Reynolda Road about a reported shooting. Officers found Damien Marcell Artis, 33, with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. Then police received a 911 call about another person being shot.
Officers went to the 3500 block of Yarbrough Avenue and found Adrian Panchi-Colon, 22, with a gunshot wound to his hip, police said. Both men were taken to a local hospital. Winston-Salem police said their injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
Police investigators later determined that both men were shot by the same person during a possible attempted robbery.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. People also can contact Crime Stoppers via Facebook by going to "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem."
336-727-7326