Two Winston-Salem men shot early Sunday; one has life-threating injuries

Two Winston-Salem men were shot early Sunday in the area of North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road, authorities say.

One of the victims — Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, of Legacy Park Lane — was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, of Kentucky Avenue, was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. and determined that one or more people had fired multiple shots and struck the two victims. The police department said it had no description of possible suspects and that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

