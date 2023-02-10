Two people, including a teenager, were injured early Friday morning in a drive-by shooting on the city’s South Side, Winston-Salem police said.

Jackson Torres-Alavado, 30, and a juvenile whom police declined to identify, were struck by gunfire inside a mobile-home at 2731 E. Sprague St about 2:20 a.m.

Patrol officers were en route to a report of gunfire in the 2700 block of East Sprague when a 911 caller reported that two people had been shot while inside the mobile home.

Torres-Alvarado had been struck in the lower back and the juvenile, police said, was grazed on the shoulder.

Investigators determined that multiple shooters fired into the mobile-home from a vehicle outside before leaving the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.