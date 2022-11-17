 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyson Foods donates 27,000 pounds of meat to local charities

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods has more than 2,200 employees in Wilkes County, some of which commute from as far away as Forsyth County.

 Walt Unks, Winston-Salem Journal

Tyson Foods said Thursday it is donating more than 27,0000 pounds of poultry to six charitable groups in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, including the Dream Center of Forsyth County.

The Dream Center is based at 3650 N. Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem.

The poultry was distributed to the charities, providing nearly 110,000 meals to families and individuals experiencing food insecurity. 

The other recipients are: Anchor Ridge Ministry of North Wilkesboro; Foothills Food Pantry of Dobson; Maple Springs Baptist Church of Ronda; Wilkes Ministry of Hope of North Wilkesboro; and Yadkinville Christian Ministry.

During Hunger Action Month last September, Tyson donated 3.1 million pounds of meat directly to local pantries, including the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. and Samaritan Kitchen of Wilkes Inc.

