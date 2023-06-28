The N.C. Highway Patrol closed both directions of U.S. 158 near Tanglewood Park Road because of fallen power lines, authorities said Wednesday.

The road is closed between Harper Road in Clemmons and Twins Way near Bermuda Run in Davie County. the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

The troopers closed the highway near at the entrance to Tanglewood Park, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Drivers should find alternate routes of travel, the sheriff’s office said.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Duke Energy Corp. reported that 1,049 of its customers in Clemmons and southwestern Forsyth County lost power because of the fallen power lines, the company said on its website.