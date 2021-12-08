U.S. 52 North lanes reopen after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 between Germanton Road and University Parkway Wednesday afternoon because of an overturned tractor trailer, authorities said.
Authorities say the single-vehicle wreck happened at 2:50 p.m. The lanes reopened about 10 p.m.
Crews spread absorbent material in the area as a safety precaution because the truck was hauling acetone, a hazardous material. Workers also used a piece of heavy machinery to remove the trailer's roof and take out the containers it was hauling.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday night.
