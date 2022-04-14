U.S. 52 North opens after tractor-trailer crash near Patterson Avenue

A tractor-trailer overturned Thursday afternoon on U.S. 52 North near Patterson Avenue, authorities said. Minor injuries were reported.
The incident forced Winston-Salem police to close one lane of the highway for nearly two hours, police said.
The highway's lane was closed as crews worked to turn the tractor trailer upright and remove it from the scene, police said.
The crash was caused by the driver of the tractor-trailer losing control of the vehicle, police said.
The highway was reopened at Patterson Avenue at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.
No further details were available.
336-727-7299