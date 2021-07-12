U.S. 52 northbound lanes near King closing this week

KING — The northbound lanes of U.S. 52 will be closed near the border of Forsyth and Stokes counties overnight several times this week, so that crews can begin demolishing the bridge that carries Meadowbrook Drive over the freeway.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said the closures would begin at 10 p.m. daily through Thursday, with the roadway reopening by 5 a.m. the following morning.

A detour will take northbound drivers off U.S. 52 at RJR-Moore Drive (Exit 122). The detour will follow Moore Drive, Old U.S. 52 and Perch Road back to U.S. 52.

Highway officials say the Meadowbrook Drive bridge is obsolete and must be replaced. The new bridge should be in place sometime in 2022.

When the work is finished over the northbound lanes of U.S. 52, future closures in the coming weeks will allow the demolition of the part of the bridge over the southbound lanes.

Highway officials said drivers should slow down when approaching King on U.S. 52 North, watch for crews working in this area and factor the detour into their commutes.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

