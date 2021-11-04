U.S. 52 reopens after body shut down highway

U.S. 52 southbound in Winston-Salem reopened by 4:30 p.m. after the highway closed for a police investigation Thursday morning.
Winston-Salem police are investigating an incident that left left a body in a southbound lane of U.S. 52 near the highway's intersection with Salem Parkway.
Police say no other details are available about what happened.
The closure was announced about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
336-727-7369
Wes Young
